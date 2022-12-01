The Center for the Arts Presents ‘Nuncrackers’

Nuncrackers is set to open Friday, December 2 and runs through Sunday, December 18

Mark David Williams, Artistic Director, shares, “’In the busyness of the holiday season it’s important to take some time to relax and laugh. That is what Nuncrackers will do for you! Come and get in the Christmas spirit with these hilarious Nuns. You never know what could go wrong…”

The Nunsense Christmas Musical, Nuncrackers, is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil, and four of Mount Saint Helen’s most talented students. Featuring all new songs including “Twelve Days Prior to Christmas”, “Santa Ain’t Comin’ to Our House”, “We Three Kings of Orient Are Us”, and “It’s Better to Give than to Receive”, this show is filled with typical Nunsense humor, some of your favorite carols, and a “Secret Santa” audience participation. This Nunsense Christmas Show will make you laugh, and maybe tug at your heartstrings. It’s the perfect way to ensure that your holiday season is merry and bright!

Nuncrackers is presented by Dr. Roy Thompson, Comprehensive Family Dentistry.

Nuncrackers PERFORMANCE DATES:

Fri, December 2, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sat, December 3, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sun, December 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Fri, December 9, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sat, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sun, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Fri, December 16, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sat, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sun, December 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm

For tickets, please visit BOROARTS.ORG, call 615-904-2787, or come in person at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro. Adult $18.00; Senior (60+)/Student/Military: $16.00; Child $14.00

Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more.

NUNCRACKERS CAST LIST:

Kelly Sekuterski as Sister Robert Anne

Leah Williams as Sister Mary Hubert

Pam Buck as Sister Mary Paul (Amnesia)

Stephanie Jones as Sister Mary Regina (Reverend Mother)

Aaron Johnson as Father Virgil Manly Trott

Lisa Stanley as Sister Mary Melody

Keri Boe as Sister Mary Magdelene

Sloan Roeder as Joan

Hampton Phillips as Lewis

Eden Harris as Maria

Amani Haro as Lilly

Directed by Amanda Shirk

Musical Directors: Mark David Williams and Alana Shirk

Choreographer: Keri Boe

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR THE ARTS:

The mission of The Center for the Arts is to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing cultural and economic enrichment through the arts.

The Center for the Arts opened to the public on December 1, 1995 and was originally funded by the City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. In 2008, The Center became a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and now depends on the generosity of the public for funding. Since opening, the Center for the Arts has been presenting theatrical productions, visual art exhibitions, music concerts, dance performances, and educational classes.