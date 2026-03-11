The Caverns to Host a Celtic Celebration

On the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, March 14, The Caverns invites guests to a one-of-a-kind Celtic Celebration underground, featuring live music, Irish dancers, and festive St. Patrick’s Day cheer. Caves have long been celebrated in Irish lore as gateways to the Otherworld, where faeries, hidden treasures, and ancient gatherings abound. The Caverns provides a magical realm for guests seeking a mystical getaway, making it the perfect setting for this celebration.

Enjoy the rich sounds of Ireland featuring Boxing Banjo with Tommy & Saundra O’Sullivan & Friends, performing live underground in The Caverns, known for its extraordinary acoustics.

Hailing from Ireland’s west coast, Boxing Banjo has earned over 20 Irish Championship titles and four World bodhrán titles. Their high-energy performances and striking vocal harmonies have captivated audiences across Europe and the U.S., earning them “Up & Coming Band of the Year” from the American Listener Supported Radio Celtic Music Awards.

Tommy & Saundra O’Sullivan, based in Dingle, Ireland, bring decades of musical experience to the stage. Tommy is a former touring musician and recording artist, while Saundra’s folk and choir background perfectly complements his tenor vocals. Their pub, O’Sullivan’s Courthouse, has been cited by National Geographic as a must-visit venue for traditional Irish music along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way.

Guests can enjoy Guinness and Celtic cheers while listening to authentic Irish music. “Really, this side of the Emerald Isle, could there be a more proper pint of Guinness than the one you’re holding on St. Patrick’s Day weekend while inside a cave listening to traditional Irish bands?” said Todd Mayo, The Caverns founder/owner. Performances will also feature the Caverns Irish Dancers, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Tickets and additional information are available at TheCaverns.com.

