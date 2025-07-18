The Caverns Named Theater of the Year by the Academy of Country Music

The Caverns has been named Theater of the Year by the Academy of Country Music as part of the 60th ACM Industry Awards. This marks the first time the iconic underground venue has been nominated for an ACM Award — and its first win.

The ACM Industry Awards recognize venues and talent buyers/promoters who have booked or promoted a set number of country music concerts and helped grow country music ticket sales. Winners are selected by Academy members working in venue operations, promotion, and other related fields.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from the Academy of Country Music,” said Joe Lurgio, General Manager of The Caverns. “It’s a testament to the incredible team that makes live music happen in our unique venue and to the artists and fans who bring the cave to life night after night.”

The Caverns will celebrate the Theater of the Year award alongside fellow recipients, the industry, and country music fans at the 18th ACM Honors on August 20th at The Pinnacle in Nashville. Visit ACMCountry.com for more information on how to attend the event.

The Caverns’ upcoming summer country concerts include:

Old Crow Medicine Show – July 20 – View Ticket Page

– July 20 – View Ticket Page Whitey Morgan & The 78’s with Sam Morrow – August 7 – View Ticket Page

with Sam Morrow – August 7 – View Ticket Page Del McCoury Band – September 7 – View Ticket Page

For tickets and to explore The Caverns’ full calendar of concerts across all genres, visit TheCaverns.com.

