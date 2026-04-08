The Capital Grille to Open Nashville Location This April

The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and a world-class wine list, is bringing its take on luxury dining to Nashville. Opening Friday, April 17, the restaurant emphasizes personalized and anticipatory service in a relaxing, yet elegant atmosphere.

The Capital Grille is best known for expertly prepared steaks, dry-aged in-house for 18-24 days, a process that achieves incomparable flavor and tenderness. Steaks are hand-carved daily by the restaurant’s butcher, with selections including Dry Aged Bone-in NY Strip; Porcini Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye with 15-Year Aged Balsamic; and Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence, among others.

The restaurant is also popular for its blend of menu classics and twists on appetizers and sides, artfully prepared using impeccable ingredients. Signature dishes include Pan-Fried Calamari with Hot Cherry Peppers; Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese; and Lobster and Crab Cakes. Dedicated to culinary excellence throughout its menu, a skilled pastry chef prepares desserts each morning from scratch, such as The Capital Grille Cheesecake, served brûlée style, and Coconut Cream Pie.

The Capital Grille pours from a Wine Spectator-recognized list of more than 350 selections, housed in a floor-to-ceiling, temperature-controlled wine cellar holding more than 3,000 bottles. Guests may also choose from 30 wines rarely offered by the glass, including library vintages and highly sought-after limited bottlings. Through ongoing wine training, servers can make personalized recommendations to help guests choose their perfect pairings. Private wine lockers are available by annual lease for the aficionado, offering brass nameplates, specially procured wines and exclusive access to private events and tastings.

The Capital Grille is located at 1223 Broadway. The new restaurant spans 9,582 square feet, including a lounge and two private spaces for events. The dining room is open daily for dinner, with hours Monday through Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 5-10 p.m., and for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Reservations are recommended but not required.

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