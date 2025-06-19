The Boro Bar and Grill Set to Close After 40 Years in Murfreesboro

The Boro Bar and Grill, a cornerstone of Murfreesboro’s music scene, will officially close its doors on Friday, July 5. The closure was confirmed to WGNS Radio earlier this week.

Owner Lee Roberts, who has operated the popular bar for 40 years, is retiring—marking the end of an era for one of the city’s longest-running establishments. Known for its “Beer, Burgers, Music and Wine since 1985,” The Boro has been a local institution—welcoming generations of MTSU students and Murfreesboro residents with its mix of live music, karaoke nights, and strong community spirit.

Until its final night, the bar will maintain regular hours, with customers encouraged to stop by for a final round. Any farewell events will be announced on The Boro’s social media pages in the coming days.

