The Blueprint Underground Cocktail Club Opens in Nashville with Macy Gray and Colbie Caillat

Printers Alley’s newest addition, The Blueprint Underground Cocktail Club, opened its doors on May 31st and already feels the love from Nashville’s star-studded locals. Grand Opening Weekend visitors included “Queen of Country Music,” Reba McEntire, Grammy-Award Winner Ashley McBryde, CMA-Award Country Female Vocalist of the Year, Martina McBride, Festival Founder and Partner Kevin Griffin, film + TV actor and Business Partner, Johnny Galecki, country music legend, Randy Houser, LOCASH’S Preston Brust, and multi-platinum recording artist and founder of pop-sensation, NSYNC, Chris Kirkpatrick. Grammy-award winning National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Famer, Macy Gray and Grammy-Award winning, multiplatinum recording artist, Colbie Caillat shared the stage over the weekend, and Grammy-Award winning producer and artist, Gramps Morgan, performed an impromptu jam session as well.

Emmy Award-winning TV personality, actor and serial entrepreneur, Billy Dec a.k.a. “King of Clubs” (Chicago Tribune), and “Operator of the Year” (Nightclub & Bar Magazine), brings his team’s 20+ year hospitality and nightlife legacy to Printers Alley. Hailing from Chicago, The Underground Cocktail Club Chicago garnered acclaim as the “Hottest Nightclub” by Entertainment Weekly, and was the local haunt for celebrities and talent such as Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Michael Jordan, Miley Cyrus, John Mayer, John Legend, and many more, and The Blueprint is poised to continue that legacy, following the success of its sister restaurant and event concept in The Gulch, Sunda New Asian.

Nashville resident, Dec says, “Paying homage to the legacy of Printers and the original print shop that stood here 100 years ago, The Blueprint Supply Co., is something we take seriously. We’re here to contribute to Music City’s unrivaled community of creatives, showcase the history of Printers Alley, and amplify nightlife here in Nashville. We had a blast as a team learning about the history of Nashville and Printers, and we tried to bring the stories of this town and location to life. That goes for everything: the design of the space that we built, the brand marks and logo, the menu items — everything down to the mocktails which were a collaboration with Pilgrimage Festival Founder and Partner, Kevin Griffin and actor and Partner, Johnny Galecki — everything tells this incredibly rich story of Nashville and Printers Alley that we now get to be a part of and add to — and we invite everyone to be a part of as well.”

Equipped to celebrate artistry, innovation, and the next generation of nightlife culture and entertainment, The Blueprint is a space curated to accommodate everything from ultra-VIP private events to live bands and global DJ acts to fashion shows and corporate meetings. Designed as a multi-sensory playground, patrons are immersed in The Blueprint before they even step foot through the door with revolutionary sound and lighting that surges out into the alley through the custom, open-window concept and only open-air patio on Printers.

Programming at The Blueprint is stacked with bands, artists, and DJs that not only run the gamut of genres, offering a taste of something for everyone daily including a wide selection of modern and contemporary hits reimagined through creative mash-ups and remixes, a four-piece band blending elements of classic jazz and modern vibes together, and DJs spinning a high-energy mix of nostalgic hits from the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s – to edgy house and tech remixes.

The world-class Artist Experience includes the green room, in partnership with Gibson Guitars, as well as the stage, which is strategically positioned above the beautifully crafted bar, and includes features like an LED screen adding to the versatility of the space and supporting any type of art or stage performance imaginable.

The menu pays homage to Nashville, Printers, and has a hint of Chicago mixed in with items like The Magic Puff, a Nashvillian’s take on Chicago’s famous pizza puff, and The Chosen One, a Cadillac chicken nugget topped with a dollop of creme fraiche and a heaping mound of fresh caviar. The cocktail menu features the classics, and some Printers-themed specialty cocktails, like The Heaven Lee, a sparkling sipper named after the world-famous burlesque dancer who worked at Embers Lounge in the heart of Printers and doubled as an environmental activist and women’s rights spokesperson. The team also crafted two large format, 4-serving cocktails, The Blueprint Bathtub, a specialty gin cocktail served in a mini-bathtub, and the Printer’s Press, a Reposado Tequila and orange Espresso Martini served in a French Press.

A Chicago native, Dec has called Nashville ‘home’ for the last eight years, and is committed to collaborating with local contractors, architects, and designers, drawing from Nashville’s incredible talent pool. Dec partnered with Nashville’s award-winning architecture, interiors, and construction firm, Powell, who has earned a reputation for setting the physical foundation for Nashville’s burgeoning restaurant and hospitality scene. Dec also collaborated with veteran nightclub designer Marc Dizon, who is responsible for the vision and design of top nightlife venues around the globe including Hakkasan, Brooklyn Mirage, Marquee, One Oak, Cityfox , AMG Group, Caesars-Harrahs Resorts, Vikram Chatwal Hotels, The Butter Group, EMM, The Wright Venue Group Ireland, Aria Hospitality, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos.

An enthusiastic supporter and contributor to the movement of elevated hospitality and dining concepts migrating to Music City, Dec opened his restaurant and entertainment venue, Sunda New Asian, in The Gulch in downtown Nashville in 2018. Dec and his team continually give back to the community by feeding those in need through ACM Lifting Lives, People Loving Nashville, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Country Music Association and the Touring Professionals Alliance, West Nashville Dream Center, Project Access, and PENCIL.

For more information please visit www.BlueprintCocktailClub.com.

