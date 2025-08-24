The All American Rejects to Headline Pre-Race Party for Music City Grand Prix

The All-American Rejects high-octane, super-charged summer will reach a new gear at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot on Sunday, Aug. 31. The fan-favorite band will play all their biggest hits during a full set on the pre-race stage ahead of driver intros for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale.

The special performance is set to begin at NOON CST and all fans with a ticket to the race are welcome. A variety of tickets remain available, including Sunday grandstand tickets starting at $50 and kids’ tickets are priced at just $10 with the purchase of an adult grandstand ticket. Tickets, parking, camping, hospitality passes and more can be purchased at musiccitygp.com/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 866-RACE-TIX (866-722-3849).

“The All-American Rejects are having a show-stopping summer, playing in unique venues across the country as part of their truly legendary backyard tour and we’re excited to see them bring their biggest hits and unique sound to the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot,” said race President Anne Fischgrund. “It’s going to be a thrilling NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale at Nashville Superspeedway and I hope fans will join us early for an epic pre-party leading directly into driver intros.”

The band has made waves lately, playing a series of viral backyard concerts across the country, generating national attention and interest from a new generation of fans. They also headlined the record-breaking Carb Day concert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Month of May, where they performed some of their most well-know hits as well as new singles “Sandbox” and “Easy Come, Easy Go.”

The All-American Rejects quickly rose to prominence in the early 2000s with their infectious blend of pop-rock. Their self-titled debut album, released in 2002, featured the hit single “Swing, Swing,” which propelled them into the mainstream. This success was followed by their sophomore album, “Move Along” (2005), which trophied three chart-topping singles like “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along” and “It Ends Tonight.”

In 2008, the band released “When the World Comes Down,” featuring the stratospheric and generational smash hit “Gives You Hell,” which became its most successful single to date, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The All-American Rejects continue to create and perform, solidifying their place as one of the most beloved bands of their genre. Their journey from early 2000s hitmakers to enduring rock icons is a testament to their talent, resilience, and the deep connection they share with their fans.

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot has become a marquee event in American motorsports, combining championship INDYCAR racing with Nashville’s signature entertainment, cuisine and culture. Fans can expect a full weekend of festivities including live music, fireworks, camping, driver meet-and-greets and the return of Vintage Indy™.

Earlier this week, the event also announced Barstool Sports Founder and President Dave Portnoy will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports on Race Day, leading the field of NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers to the green flag. Coverage of the race begins with an extended pre-race show on FOX at 2 p.m. ET.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email