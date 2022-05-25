The Folds of Honor Tennessee 2nd Annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game at First Horizon Park on June 6 at 6:30 pm has sold over 450 tickets in only a week. With all proceeds going toward the families of America’s fallen and injured service members, the event is one of Folds of Honor Tennessee’s most anticipated nights of the year. Tickets are selling fast, click here to get yours now. The star-studded event is one you won’t want to miss and you can reserve your seat for only $19 + fees. Click here for more information. See below for the full list of celebrities you can expect to see playing a competitive game of softball at Rock ‘N Jock 2022.

Celebrity Softball Players

HARDY

Ernest

Chris Lane

Jimmie Allen

Lee Brice

Jessie James Decker

Eric Decker

Mitchell Tenpenny

Koe Wetzel

Jameson Rodgers

Riley Green

Michael Ray

Andrew East

Alexandra Kay

Julia Cole

Jelly Roll

Hannah Cook

Shawn Johnson

Cortland Finnegan

Will Compton

Jason Crabb

Missy Franklin

Shawn Booth

Tyler Braden