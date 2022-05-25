The Folds of Honor Tennessee 2nd Annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game at First Horizon Park on June 6 at 6:30 pm has sold over 450 tickets in only a week. With all proceeds going toward the families of America’s fallen and injured service members, the event is one of Folds of Honor Tennessee’s most anticipated nights of the year. Tickets are selling fast, click here to get yours now. The star-studded event is one you won’t want to miss and you can reserve your seat for only $19 + fees. Click here for more information. See below for the full list of celebrities you can expect to see playing a competitive game of softball at Rock ‘N Jock 2022.
Celebrity Softball Players
HARDY
Ernest
Chris Lane
Jimmie Allen
Lee Brice
Jessie James Decker
Eric Decker
Mitchell Tenpenny
Koe Wetzel
Jameson Rodgers
Riley Green
Michael Ray
Andrew East
Alexandra Kay
Julia Cole
Jelly Roll
Hannah Cook
Shawn Johnson
Cortland Finnegan
Will Compton
Jason Crabb
Missy Franklin
Shawn Booth
Tyler Braden