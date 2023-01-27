The 12th Annual Paws & Pearls Set for March 18th

The luck of the Irish is on our side for the 12th Annual Paws and Pearls Fundraiser benefiting the Beesley Animal Foundation, a 501 (c)3 not-for-profit organization. Paws & Pearls will be held at Copper Ridge Event Venue (3597 Betty Ford Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130) on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 6 pm.

A night of Celtic jigs and other entertainment is in store for you. Guests will enjoy tunes from Patrick D’Arcy on the Uilleann Pipes and dancers from Southern Irish Dance. Goodness Gracious Cafe and Catering will provide an Irish Feast. Keith Strain, Vandy Vanmeter, and Gaylon Perry will call our Live Auction. The Silent Auction will be online this year and active during Paws & Pearls.

Paws & Pearls is the largest and longest-running fundraiser for the Beesley Animal Foundation and supports its many programs. These programs promote the prevention of unwanted cats and dogs through their affordable specialty spay and neuter clinic (Beesley Animal Clinic). Beesley provides educational programs that stress the importance of responsible pet care by educating the community on “Kindness, Respect, Responsibility”. Additionally, Beesley provides aid to families needing financial assistance with spaying or neutering their cat or dog at the Beesley Animal Clinic. And, finally, Beesley provides an outreach program to support cats and dogs of the underserved throughout Middle Tennessee with pet food and vaccinations.

The 12th Annual Paws & Pearls is going to be a night to remember. We hope to see you on March 18th at 6:00 pm at Copper Ridge, 3597 Betty Ford Road, Murfreesboro, for a very festive night!

For information on tickets and sponsorships, please click HERE. Sláinte!

