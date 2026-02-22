That Text or Email About Your ‘Tax Refund’ is a Scam

From the Federal Trade Commission

Tax season is approaching, and if you’re getting a refund, scammers are looking to steal it before you’ve had a chance to claim it. So, before you respond to a text or email about a “tax refund” — especially one that asks you to click a link — know that this could be a scam designed to get your personal information and steal your tax refund.

These scams often start with a text or email that looks like it’s from the IRS or a state tax office saying they’ve “processed” or “approved” your tax refund claim. (Note: that’s not how you find out about a real tax refund.) To “verify your identity” and “send you money,” they ask you to click a link to enter details like your Social Security and bank account numbers — but it’s a phishing scam. If you click and share your info, the scammer might steal your personal information to get your tax refund or even steal your identity to open other accounts.

If you get a message like this:

Know that the real IRS and state tax offices won’t reach out by text, email, or on social media to get your information. Only scammers will.

Only scammers will. Don't respond or click any links.

To check the status of a pending tax refund, never use the link from the message. Instead, visit USA.gov to learn how to find out if you’re really getting a federal or state tax refund. Report and delete the message. Use your phone’s “report junk” option or forward unwanted texts to 7726 (SPAM) and mark unwanted emails as spam or junk. Once you’ve checked it out and reported it, delete the message.

Visit IdentityTheft.gov/steps to learn how to protect yourself before identity theft happens. And if you spot a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

