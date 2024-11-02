Thanksgiving Pie Pre-Orders End Soon! Don’t Miss Out on Papa C Pies’ Holiday Favorites

For a memorable Thanksgiving feast, make dessert stand out with a delicious pie from Papa C Pies! Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and we’re excited to serve up the best holiday pie flavors for your celebrations. From the delightfully sweet to the richly indulgent, Papa C Pies has crafted a perfect lineup of fall favorites to make your Thanksgiving table unforgettable.

With so much to do this season, let us help you save time and bring joy to your gathering. Skip the baking and let Papa C Pies handle dessert with our inspired, traditional recipes that your guests will love. Explore our irresistible Thanksgiving pie menu and pre-order today for an effortless, delicious holiday!

The Classic Thanksgiving Pie Spread

Papa C Pies has the perfect Thanksgiving pie recipes for a traditional holiday dessert table to delight your guests with nostalgic flavors! Start your holiday pre-order with these classic pies:

Pumpkin Pie : A mellow but smooth-tasting Pumpkin Pie with a complex combination of warming spices.

Sweet Potato: The delicious cousin of Pumpkin Pie! It’s like a baked sweet potato (but even better) wrapped in Papa C Pies’ signature light, flaky crust.

Southern Pecan: A Southern Classic. With Georgia pecans and a splash of Kentucky Bourbon, you can’t beat Papa C Pies’ Pecan Pie.

Apple Pie: The flagship recipe at Papa C Pies, handed down through generations to your Thanksgiving table. For other fruity Thanksgiving pie flavors, Papa C Pies also offers Cherry Pie and Mixed Berry Pie for the holidays.

Richly Indulgent Thanksgiving Pies to Try

Spice things up this year with new twists on old traditions! Papa C Pies has a variety of delicious, indulgent Thanksgiving pie flavors that will kick your dessert table up a notch. You’ll love the decadent flavors when you add these items to your pre-order:

Pumpkin Praline : Impress your guests with a twist on the classic Pumpkin Pie! Pumpkin Praline has a delicious praline topping for added Thanksgiving pie indulgence.

Ghirardelli Chocolate: Thanksgiving can be full of chocolatey decadence with Papa C Pies’ Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie! It’s a rich, smooth, and delicious addition to your Thanksgiving dessert table. Try Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie with Pecans for a little crunch!

Chess Pie: Chess Pie is rooted in Southern tradition but is a unique addition to your Thanksgiving menu. Swirl in some fun with the Chocolate Chess Pie version!

Steeplechase Derby: Mix a pecan pie, decadent Ghirardelli chocolate chips, and some bourbon, and you get Steeplechase Derby Pie!

Pre-Order Thanksgiving Pies Today!

Don’t let Thanksgiving sneak up on you without securing the perfect dessert! Papa C Pies’ pre-orders are ending soon, so now’s the time to ensure your table has the best of the season’s flavors. From classic Pumpkin Pie to our decadent Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie, we’ve got something for everyone. Place your order today and check dessert off your list—it’s one less thing to worry about and one more reason to celebrate!

Papa C Pies is located at 99 Seaboard Lane in Brentwood. Our bakery is open Monday through Saturday for pickup, and we even have a drive-through window for your convenience! Short on time? Many of our pies can scheduled for delivery and shipping!

