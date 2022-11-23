From Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA):

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average for such incidents. Christmas Day and Christmas Eve ranked second and third, with both having nearly twice the daily average. (NFPA)

Unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths. (NFPA)

Cooking causes half (49 percent) of all reported home fires and more than two of every five (42 percent) home fire injuries, and it is the second leading cause of home fire deaths (20 percent). (NFPA)

No holiday celebration would be complete without a feast so be sure to take precautions against kitchen fires when you’re cooking and baking. And watch those turkey fryers; use them away from your house, never attempt to fry a frozen turkey, and make sure the cooker doesn’t have too much oil in the pot where it could easily spill or tip over.

Above all, stay safe and enjoy your time during the holidays with family and friends.