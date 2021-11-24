Before Your Thanksgiving Feast, Check Out These Local Turkey Trots

This Thanksgiving, check out these local Turkey Trot events. Turkey Trot events raise funds and awareness for nonprofits and other organizations throughout the middle Tennessee area.
1GraceWorks Ministries
3000 Meridian Blvd #400, Franklin, TN
Thursday, November 25
GraceWorks Ministries is, once again, holding their annual Turkey Trot benefitting the organizations charity work. This run will either be virtual, if you choose so, or in person. There will be a 1K that kids can participate in as well as the traditional 5K and a 10K for those who really want to burn off some calories before their big feast! There is an option to donate an additional $10 at registration, which will provide a turkey to a family in need.
For more information and to register, click here.
2Spring Hill Turkey Burn
1 Raider Ln, Columbia, TN
Saturday, November 27
Tennessee Children’s Home is having Spring Hill’s 5th Annual Turkey Burn Half Marathon on November 27, 2021. We are very excited to fill a community need and fundraise for a great cause. There will be an option to virtually run as well. We will also have a 5K and a Fun Run for the kids. Come run the 5K with Sonic the Milk Shake and Tater Tot – their energy is infectious! The course will be multi-surface, gravel, asphalt, and cement. Come enjoy a beautiful run through the back hilly roads of Maury County and Spring Hill. The race will start and finish at the Spring Hill High School.
For more information and to register, click here.
3Wade’s Grove Turkey Trot
Wade’s Crossing, Spring Hill, TN
Thursday, November 25
Due to popular demand, Wade’s Grove is bringing back their Turkey Trot! On Thanksgiving morning, come out ready to run or walk and have a good time! Bring the kids for the 1K Fun Run at 8:00 am. The 5k will start shortly after at 8:30. The start and finish will be in the parking lot by the playground located in the neighborhood. This is a run at your own risk/ track your own time race! It’s all about bringing the community together to exercise before everyone feasts on some delicious food! This is a free event, but we’re encouraging everyone to give back. We are teaming up to support St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and supporting The Well Food Pantry.
For more information and to register, click here.
4BoroDash
Vine Street near the Civic Plaza, Murfreesboro
Thursday, November 25
BoroDash is a 4-mile charity race in Murfreesboro, Tennessee that takes place every Thanksgiving morning. Whether walking, jogging, or running – everyone has a marvelous time at this family-friendly event! All proceeds go to support world-changing charities. Run this race virtually as well.
For more information and to register, click here.
5Nashville Turkey Trot
Wave Country-Wave Pool
2320 2 Rivers Pkwy, Nashville
Thursday, November 24
This event will start at 6:00am and runners have the option to participate in an 8K or 10K. There will also be a Kid’s Dash for the little ones before the big race. This year, every finisher will receive a Thanksgiving themed medal and Fox’s Donut Den donuts. The run this year benefits Care Kitchen Outreach, which is an organization that helps to eliminate hunger in Davidson and Williamson counties.
For more information and to register, click here.