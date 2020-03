Amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Thai-Lao Food Fair has canceled their upcoming event in Murfreesboro.

The Food Fair was expected to take place April 25 – 26.

Via Facebook, event organizers write, “We want everyone to be safe. We will announce on Facebook, if there will be one later on this year. Thank you very much on your supports. The temple´┐╝ is open for your visit. ´┐╝May everyone be safe and have good health.”