Today, the Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) honored Sen. Shane Reeves (R-14th District) as a 2021 THA Hospital Hero for his dedication and commitment to hospitals in Tennessee. THA Hospital Hero Awards recognize lawmakers who prioritize policy issues that contribute to the health and wellbeing of all Tennesseans through their support for hospitals. Sen. Reeves was presented the 2021 award at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, with leadership from the association as well as many leaders from hospitals located within the 14th District in attendance.

“Upon his election to the Senate in 2018, Sen. Reeves established himself as a leader on healthcare matters and a respected voice among his colleagues,” said Wendy Long, M.D., THA president and CEO. “His willingness to understand and tackle complex issues for the people of his district and within our state have made him a true collaborator who is sought out by all stakeholders, including fellow legislators and leaders in the executive branch.”

In 2021, Sen. Reeves worked with THA to sponsor legislation that now enables new nursing graduates to begin practice under the supervision of licensed registered nurses while they await full licensure. His leadership on this issue ensured consensus from all stakeholders, contributing to the bill’s smooth passage in the Senate.

As a career healthcare professional and business owner, Sen. Reeves’ perspective on matters of health policy is particularly valuable in his work on the Senate Health and Commerce Committees, where many healthcare issues are considered.

“Because of his background, Sen. Reeves understands the importance of the relationship between the state and hospitals,” said Long. “His thoughtful leadership and deep knowledge of the healthcare industry make him a tremendous champion for hospital priorities.”