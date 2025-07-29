THA Launches Tennessee’s First Pre-Licensure Nurse Apprenticeship Model

The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) has launched the state’s first registered, pre-licensure nurse apprenticeship program—an innovative clinical education model designed to help build a stronger healthcare workforce in Tennessee. The program provides nursing students with the opportunity to complete their training in professional healthcare settings while earning wages and strengthening their clinical confidence, judgment, and skills acquisition.

“THA is helping close the gap in Tennessee’s healthcare workforce by advancing strategies that strengthen recruitment and retention.

This new nurse apprenticeship model is a direct result of strong collaboration with our member hospitals, educational partners, and workforce leaders. Having an apprenticeship program has been a long-standing wish of Tennessee hospitals, and we’re proud that THA was able to bring this to fruition on behalf of our members,” said Dr. Wendy Long, THA President and CEO. “The program offers nursing students valuable, real-world clinical experience while easing their financial burden. At the same time, it supports healthcare employers by building a stronger, more prepared pipeline of future nurses, positively impacting Tennessee’s healthcare workforce now and for years to come.

The launch of the apprenticeship model comes as Tennessee continues to face shortages in the healthcare workforce. A 2022 workforce study projected that there will be a shortfall of 8,500 registered nurses across the state by 2035. The nurse apprenticeship program can help address this shortage by easing the burden on nursing faculty and staff while also creating structured pathways for pre-licensure training, transition-to-practice, and advancement into specialty areas.

“Thanks to the dedication of our partners across Tennessee, this innovative nursing apprenticeship is now a reality,” said Commissioner Deniece Thomas from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. “This Registered Apprenticeship Program will be a life-changing opportunity for participants and ensure there are more nurses to provide Tennesseans with the quality healthcare they deserve.”

THA invites hospitals to use their toolkit to implement the apprenticeship model for both LPN and RN students at their facilities.

To access the toolkit, visit tha.com/nurse-apprenticeship.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email