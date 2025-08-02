Tennessee Whiskey Trail Celebrates National Dog Month

This August, the Tennessee Whiskey Trail is celebrating National Dog Month with a series of dog-friendly events at select Trail distilleries. In partnership with local pet adoption centers, participating distilleries will host on-site adoption events and supply drives to help connect pups with forever homes. This month-long celebration builds on the Trail’s year-round “Pawsport” program linking the more than 20 distilleries that welcome furry friends alongside their spirit-loving owners.

Participating distilleries include:

Brushy Mountain Distillery | 9182 TN-116, Petros, TN 37845

Leiper’s Fork Distillery | 3381 Southall Rd, Franklin, TN 37064

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery | 1414 Clinton St. Nashville, TN 37203

Old Forge Distillery | 170 Old Mill Ave, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Old Glory Distilling Co. | 451 Alfred Thun Rd, Clarksville, TN 37040

Sugarlands Distilling Co. | 805 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Events will take place throughout August. For the full schedule, follow the Tennessee Whiskey Trail here or visit each participant’s website or social channels for exact event details.

Every dog adopted at these special events will go home with a “Whiskey Wag Pack” provided by the Trail, Visit Franklin and Visit Knoxville including food, toys, treats and more to settle into their new homes.

ABOUT THE TENNESSEE WHISKEY TRAIL

Where the whiskey meets the road. The Tennessee Whiskey Trail was launched by the Tennessee Distillers Guild in 2017 as a celebration of our state and its signature spirits. Today we host more than 30 stops across the state, offering a taste of Tennessee and a road map for adventure. Visitors to the Trail can soak up the sights and sounds that have been shaped by Tennessee whiskey, whether stopping by for a sip or making a weekend of it. For more information, visit www.tnwhiskeytrail.com.

