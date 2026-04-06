Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association Announces 2026-2027 Executive Board Leadership

The Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) is proud to formally announce the full seating of its Executive Board for the 2026-2027 term. This comprehensive leadership team represents a diverse cross-section of veterinary expertise from across the state, dedicated to advancing animal health and the veterinary profession in Tennessee.

Leading the association as President is Dr. Michael Towns of Hartsville, TN. He is supported by a distinguished group of officers and regional representatives committed to the TVMA mission.

The 2026-2027 TVMA Executive Board:

● President: Dr. Michael Towns – Hartsville, TN

● President-Elect: Dr. Dean Baird – Johnson City, TN

● Vice President: Dr. William Sweet – Memphis, TN

● Secretary-Treasurer: Dr. Mary Chorney Carter – Taft, TN

● Immediate Past President: Dr. Cindy Schmidt – Jackson, TN

● Member-at-Large West TN: Dr. Allison Walker Todd – Lexington, TN

● Member-at-Large West TN: Dr. Amber Moore – Martin, TN

● Member-at-Large Middle TN: Dr. John Zavaro – Spring Hill, TN

● Member-at-Large Middle TN: Dr. Julie Becker – Gallatin, TN

● Member-at-Large East TN: Dr. John Mullins – Ooltewah, TN

● Member-at-Large East TN: Dr. Scott Williams – Cleveland, TN

● Member-at-Large New Graduate: Dr. Marie Cozzarelli – Memphis, TN ● AVMA Delegate: Dr. Susan Moon – Memphis, TN

“We are honored to have such a complete and capable board of directors for the upcoming year,” said a TVMA spokesperson. “With representatives from every corner of the state—from Memphis to Johnson City—we are well-positioned to address the unique needs of Tennessee’s veterinary community and the animals they serve.”

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