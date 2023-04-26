Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property Traveling to Reunite Tennesseans with Missing Money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money, starting this Saturday at the Downtown Gallatin Square Festival.

Representatives from the Unclaimed Property Division will attend events in each of Tennessee’s three grand divisions this year. Tennesseans are encouraged to stop by the Unclaimed Property booth to find out if they have missing money. Division representatives will be on-site to help attendees begin the claims process and answer any questions. People have located hundreds, and even thousands of dollars, in missing money at past events.

Unclaimed Property plans to be at the following events in 2023:

Downtown Gallatin Square Festival: Saturday, April 29

Collierville Fair on the Square: Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7

Blue Plum Festival in Johnson City: Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3

Nashville Flea Market: Friday, July 21; Saturday, July 22; & Sunday, July 23

Tennessee Soybean Festival in Martin: Thursday, Sept. 7; Friday, Sept. 8;

& Saturday, Sept. 9 Chattanooga Apple Festival: Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22

The events and dates could change based on weather and availability. “These events give Treasury staff an opportunity to work directly with Tennesseans to search their names and answer questions about their property claims,” State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. said. “We encourage you to stop by our booth and take a few minutes to see if you have missing money.”

­­Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the Tennessee Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.

Anyone can see if they are owed any missing money by searching their name at ClaimItTN.gov, and may file a claim online if they find unclaimed property belonging to them. The searchable online database contains all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating to the beginning of the program. Treasury recommends searching for common misspellings of your name and previous addresses.

In Tennessee, there is no time limit or fee to claim unclaimed property. It is held for the rightful owner or their legal beneficiaries until it is claimed.

Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,337 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee.