Tennessee Tourism Turns Alt-Text into Lyrics for Visually Impaired Travelers

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is redefining accessibility through the power of music, partnering with songwriters in an industry-first initiative to enhance the online travel experience for blind and visually impaired visitors. This groundbreaking program called “Sound Sites” replaces standard image descriptions known as alt-text on TNVacation.com with beautifully crafted song lyrics, allowing travelers using screen readers to experience Tennessee’s landscapes, culture and spirit through poetic, immersive storytelling.

Leveraging one of Tennessee’s most iconic assets—its legendary songwriters—this initiative creates a richer and more evocative way for visually impaired travelers to connect with the state. Instead of generic, uninspired alt-text such as “image of a mountain” or “street at night,” visitors will hear lyrical descriptions that bring Tennessee’s scenic beauty to life.

Innovating Accessibility Through Music

More than seven million Americans have a non-corrective visual disability, including more than one million who are blind, according to the National Federation of the Blind. That number is expected to double by 2050. Recognizing the need for more meaningful and engaging online experiences, Tennessee is going beyond traditional accessibility standards. While accessibility standards have traditionally focused on functionality, Sound Sites elevates them to an art form, using human creativity to ensure all travelers can experience Tennessee with wonder and excitement.

“Music has the power to connect us all, regardless of how we experience the world,” said Billy Montana, a Tennessee-based, award-winning country songwriter known for hits recorded by Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw. “Sound Sites is a beautiful example of how we can use creativity to make travel more accessible and welcoming to all. I’m honored to be a part of a project helping people feel more connected to Tennessee and to each other.”

Montana is one of 12 talented songwriters bringing Sound Sites to life, joining an all-star lineup that includes country music icon Dolly Parton, Brooks & Dunn’s Kix Brooks and Grammy-nominated songwriter Michael Farren. The initiative also features a diverse range of artists, from Americana storyteller Hilary Williams—daughter of Hank Williams Jr.—and indie-rock powerhouse Nicole Atkins to Nashville hitmakers David Tolliver, Adam Wood, Brian Davis, Thomas Edwards and Jack Settle. JP Williams, a celebrated blind singer-songwriter, brings an especially meaningful perspective to the project, helping to ensure that Tennessee’s landscapes aren’t just seen, but truly felt.

A Unique Approach to Accessible Travel

With Sound Sites, Tennessee is laying the foundation for a new kind of travel experience—one that will continue to grow, evolve and connect people in new ways.

The program follows the success of Tennessee’s Colorblind Viewfinder initiative, which introduced specialized scenic viewfinders that allow colorblind visitors to experience the full spectrum of fall foliage. With Sound Sites, Tennessee continues to expand what accessible and engaging travel looks like, proving that the state isn’t just seen—it’s felt.

“We want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience Tennessee’s unmatched beauty, including the millions of visually impaired travelers,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Tennessee’s deep musical roots make this campaign a natural fit, and we’re proud to champion travel experiences that embrace everyone. This is just the beginning of a meaningful, ongoing effort to connect visitors to the beauty of our great state.”

Experience Tennessee Beyond Description

Hundreds of images are featured across TDTD’s digital properties and social channels, marking the start of an ongoing collaboration with songwriters and members of the blind community to enhance descriptions. The state is also developing best practices to share with tourism partners, aiming to improve accessibility across destination, lodging, and attraction websites throughout Tennessee.

Travelers can explore the Sound Sites experience now at TNvacation.com/for-all, where song-driven descriptions bring Tennessee’s landscapes to life in an entirely new way. Join the conversation on social media with @TNvacation using hashtag #TNSoundsPerfect.

