Tennessee Tourism Launches Bird Watching Guide

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) launched the brand-new Guide to Birding in Tennessee, a statewide resource highlighting the diverse birdwatching experiences found across the state. Debuted at Brownsville’s “Birding & The Blues” event last weekend, the free guide explores Tennessee’s outdoor recreational scene for the best birding vantage points across the state and is now available online and at Tennessee Welcome Centers.

The 30-plus-page guide offers seasonal tips and regional recommendations for spotting everything from bald eagles and sandhill cranes to colorful warblers, waterfowl and rare migratory visitors. It also highlights birding festivals, responsible conservation practices and a curated list of accessible trails, boardwalks and scenic overlooks that put a feather in Tennessee’s hat as a prime birdwatching destination.

The guide features expert insights from contributors including writer and award-winning conservation photographer, Graham Gerdeman, former staff member of the North American Bird Conservation Initiative and current Director of the Hatchie River Conservancy, Bob Ford and Naturalist with the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, Tony Lance. It also features images from photographer Tricia Vesely.

“Our state is like no other, and we’re thrilled to share our great outdoors through this new birding guide,” said Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell. “In tandem with Governor Lee’s dedication to conservation and preserving Tennessee’s outdoor beauty, launching our official birding guide is another great resource for Tennesseans and visitors alike looking to enjoy our one-of-a kind outdoor landscape.”

In addition to being a peaceful retreat for visitors, birdwatching also plays a direct role in supporting outdoor recreation and tourism economies. According to the 2025 State of the Birds report by the North American Bird Conservation Initiative, 96 million Americans participate in birdwatching, contributing $108 billion nationally in birding-related travel. With abundant opportunities across both urban and rural areas, this outdoor pastime can have a meaningful economic impact on communities throughout Tennessee.

Whether birding on backcountry trails, lakeside boardwalks, or even your own backyard, this new guide highlights why visitors are flocking to Tennessee as a birding destination. Download it now at TNVacation.com.

