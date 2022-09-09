Tennessee Tourism Generated $24.2 Billion in Travel Spending in 2021

Tennessee tourism generated $24.2 billion in domestic and international travel spending in 2021, according to recently released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. It also marks the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. Travel and tourism is also the third largest employer in the state.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell highlighted efforts to continue the industry’s strong recovery.

“Tourism drives economic development and job creation so that every Tennessean can thrive,” said Gov. Lee. “Our decision to prioritize strong recovery has yielded record levels of tourism growth, and we continue to welcome visitors to see all Tennessee has to offer, from the Mississippi River to the Great Smoky Mountains.”

“Tennessee is crushing it with the largest visitor spending national market share for Tennesseans in our history,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Tennessee is one of the top travel destinations in the world because of our tremendous assets including our unmatched scenic beauty, diverse cities, and small towns, as well as our world class attractions, music, cultural and historical sites. We’re so grateful to this industry and our partners and blessed visitors come experience these destinations and support local businesses, local restaurants and local lodging and support communities.”

Key Highlights from 2021 report:

Tennessee tourism generated a record $24 billion in domestic travel spending

Travel and tourism is the third largest employer in TN in 2021

Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day. Visitor spending in Tennessee increased by 44.4%, year over year. Visitor spending nationally increased by 35.7%, year over year

All 95 counties saw an increase in visitor spending over 2020

51 counties fully recovered and exceeded their 2019 visitor spending record

Nine counties experienced more than 40% growth in year-over-year travel spending, including Davidson, Cheatham, Sevier, Union, Polk, Grundy, Knox, Blount and Hamilton

Five counties experienced more than 40% growth over 2019 travel spending, including: Cheatham, Union, Lake, Hickman and Meigs

Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2021

Travel-generated tax revenue generated by tourism saved each Tennessee household $755.41 in state and local taxes last year

Leisure & Hospitality Industry Highlights (source: TN Dept. of Revenue & TN Department of Labor & Workforce Development)