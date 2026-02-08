Tennessee Tourism Designates Two New Sites

Jefferson Street Sound Museum and the Museum of Christian and Gospel Music are officially designated as sites along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) announced.

“Tennessee is proud to be home to 17 sites along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. From Memphis to Nashville to Clinton, visitors can learn about the brave men and women who fought for their Civil Rights,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, TDTD and Chairman of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail Marketing Alliance. “These destinations shine a light on the triumphant and impactful stories at historic places across the state that shaped our nation’s history.”

Located in the heart of historic Jefferson Street, Jefferson Street Sound Museum showcases how music, culture and activism intersected. During the 1940s-1970s, Jefferson Street stood as a vibrant hub – home to clubs, studios and venues where artists like Jimi Hendrix, Etta James, Ray Charles, James Brown, Tina Turner, Little Richard and countless others performed. Jefferson Street and its artists played a central role in shaping both Nashville’s musical legacy and the Civil Rights Movement. Today as a museum, it offers both musical and educational programming that celebrates the R&B sounds that once flourished in Nashville, along with a fully functioning music studio.

The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music looks at the powerful role the genre and its musicians played as the sound served as a source of hope, unity and inspiration during the fight for Civil Rights. Visitors can experience state-of-the-art exhibits that celebrate today’s artists, honor the trailblazers of the past, and inspire future generations. Through interactive displays and personal artifacts, visitors can explore how gospel music sustained faith-based communities and how pivotal artists set the stage and contributed to the Civil Rights Era and beyond, whose courageous voices created life-changing music.

Both museums join Nashville’s Civil Rights’ legacy with destinations like the National Museum of African American Music and the Civil Rights Room at Nashville Public Library, among others. Additional locations statewide include the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, which opens a new Legacy Building this spring, and Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton.

Four additional historic sites were also added along the national U.S. Civil Rights Trail, including the Historic Caroline County Courthouse Campus in Bowling Green, Virginia; Gloucester Museum of History in Gloucester, Virginia; Texas & Pacific Railway Depot in Natchitoches, Louisiana and Jacksonville Civil Rights Trail in Jacksonville, Florida.

