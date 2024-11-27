Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2024 Mr. Football finalists

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 10, 2024, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 7. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Brian Callahan at 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2024 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 40th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.

2024 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Nate Adams, Clay County High School

Bennett O’Neal McDougal, Whitwell High School

Tate Surber, McKenzie High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Andrew Johnson, Fairley High School

Jaydon Peete, Milan High School

Kason William Young, East Robertson High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Eli Graf, Alcoa High School

Graham Simpson, Westview High School

Skylan Smith, Covington High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Waylon LaRue, Anderson County High School

Carson Quillen, Greeneville High School

Tyler Thompson, Marshall County High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Brenden Anes, Page High School

Eric Hazzard, Page High School

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Samuel Iroh, Collierville High School

Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High School

Craig Tutt, Oakland High School

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School

Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Jay’len Mosley, Jackson Christian School

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Hutson Chance, Christ Presbyterian Academy

Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy

Noah Spencer, University School of Jackson

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

David Gabriel Georges, Baylor School

George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy

Ethan Utley, Ensworth High School

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Elliott Arnold, McCallie School

Philippe Laforge, Baylor School

Ethan Lane, Boyd Buchanan High School

