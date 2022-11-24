Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2022 Mr. Football Finalists

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 3. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 38th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.

2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Kumaro Brown, Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering

Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie High School

Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Jacquan Davis, Fairley High School

Josh Jackson, Tyner Academy

Zech Prince, East Robertson High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Jordan Harris, Alcoa High School

Mark Joseph, Sheffield High School

Lance Williams, Alcoa High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Gabe Borders, Macon County High School

Marcellus Jackson, Fulton High School

Walker Martinez, Anderson County High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns High School

Malaki Dowell, White County High School

Brayden Latham, West High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Justin Brown, Blackman High School

Arion Carter, Smyrna High School

Noah Vaughn, Maryville High School

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School

Kevin Finch, University School of Jackson

D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy

Charlie Robinson, Webb School of Knoxville

Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Max Carroll, Briarcrest Christian School

Caleb Hampton, Baylor School

Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Max Gilbert, Lausanne Collegiate School

Oziel Hernandez, Germantown High School

Reese Keeney, Farragut High School