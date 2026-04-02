Tennessee Titans Sign Hendon Hooker, Michael Carter and Two Wide Receivers

The Tennessee Titans have added four players to their roster, signing quarterback Hendon Hooker, running back Michael Carter, and wide receivers K.J. Osborn and Lance McCutcheon. Hooker, a former University of Tennessee standout, headlines the group as the Titans look to build depth heading into the 2026 offseason.

Who Is Hendon Hooker and Why Did the Titans Sign Him?

Hendon Hooker, a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft, joins the Titans after most recently spending time with the New York Jets. In his NFL career with the Lions, Panthers and Jets, Hooker has played in three games and completed 6-of-9 passes for 62 yards. He spent time on the practice squads of both the Panthers and Jets after being waived by the Lions in August 2025. Hooker is a familiar name to Tennessee fans from his time at the University of Tennessee.

What Does Michael Carter Bring to the Titans Backfield?

Michael Carter, a fourth-round pick of the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft, brings veteran experience to the Titans’ running back room. Carter has played in 61 career games with 17 starts, totaling 1,692 rushing yards and nine touchdowns across stints with the Jets and Cardinals. In 2025, he carried the ball 92 times for 333 yards and a touchdown in 13 games with five starts for Arizona.

Who Is K.J. Osborn and What Is His NFL Background?

K.J. Osborn joins the Titans after previously spending time with the Vikings, Patriots, Commanders and Falcons. The Vikings selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over 87 career games with 34 starts, Osborn has hauled in 165 passes for 1,902 yards and 16 touchdowns. He ended last season on Atlanta’s practice squad.

What Is Lance McCutcheon’s Connection to the Titans?

Lance McCutcheon is a returning face for the Titans, having spent time with the team last season. The Montana State product has also had stints with the Rams, Texans, Jets and Steelers during his NFL career.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

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