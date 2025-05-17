Tennessee Titans Release 2025 Schedule

NASHVILLE – The 2025 schedule for the Tennessee Titans is now set.

On Wednesday night, the team’s entire schedule was released, including the team’s three preseason contests.

The Titans open the season on September 7 at the Denver Broncos.

The team’s home opener will be September 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans aren’t scheduled to play in a primetime game, but they could be flexed into a primetime contest later in the season.

The team’s bye week is scheduled for Week 10.

The Titans have six total games against five playoff teams from 2024, and four of those six games are against 2024 division winners.

“It always makes it more real when you have some dates to put to it and you have an order,” Coach Brian Callahan said prior to the schedule release. “And, usually I look at the first three teams and after that, I couldn’t even tell you who we play. You sort of focus on the start, and you take it as it comes. But it’s always good to know when and where you’re playing teams, when your games are, what your travel schedule looks like. It just makes it more real, makes it—you’re just one step closer to that actually occurring.

“I’m always excited about the schedule release, and you like to see who you open up with, and see what your first month looks like and what teams you play and where, so that’s always an exciting time.”

In the preseason, the Titans will once again play three games in 2025 – at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (date TBD), at the Atlanta Falcons (date TBD) and vs the Minnesota Vikings (on August 22).

The Titans have plans to hold joint practices on the road with the Buccaneers and Falcons before those preseason contests.

During the regular season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17; for Monday Night Football at the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday Night, in which case the initially scheduled Thursday/Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 12 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. or 3:25 p.m. CT.

As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (3:30 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (12 p.m. CT and 3:25 p.m. CT) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (7:20 p.m. CT). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures

————————

Here’s a look at the entire Titans 2025 regular season schedule:

Week 1

Date: September 7.

Opponent: Denver Broncos (AWAY).

Time/TV: 3:05 p.m., FOX.

Last year’s record: 10-7.

Nuggets: It will be the team’s first game in Denver since the 2020 COVID season … Head coach Brian Callahan began his NFL coaching career in Denver in 2010, and spent six seasons with the franchise.

Week 2

Date: September 14.

Opponent: Los Angeles Rams (HOME).

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 10-7.

Nuggets: The last time the two teams met was in 2021, when the Titans won 28-16 at SoFi Stadium. … The Titans will host the Rams at Nissan Stadium for the first time since Christmas Eve 2017.

Week 3

Date: September 21.

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (HOME).

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 8-9.

Nugget: The Titans and Colts are 5-5 against one another in their last 10 contests.

Week 4

Date: September 28.

Opponent: Houston Texans (AWAY).

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 10-7.

Nuggets: The Texans have won the AFC South the past two seasons. … The two teams have split the series in six of the last eight seasons.

Week 5

Date: October 5.

Opponent: Arizona Cardinals (AWAY)

Time/TV: 3:05 p.m., CBS.

Last year’s record: 8-9.

Nugget: It will be the Tennessee’s first trip to State Farm Stadium since the 2017 season.

Week 6

Date: October 12.

Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders (AWAY).

Time/TV: 3:05 p.m., FOX.

Last year’s record: 4-13.

Nuggets: It will be Tennessee’s first trip ever to Allegiant Stadium.

Week 7

Date: October 19.

Opponent: New England Patriots (HOME).

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 4-13.

Nuggets: Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel will make his return to Nissan Stadium. … The Titans beat the Patriots 20-17 in 2024.

Week 8

Date: October 26.

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (AWAY).

Time/TV: 3:25 p.m., CBS.

Last year’s record: 8-9.

Nugget: The Titans and Colts are 5-5 against one another in their last 10 contests.

Week 9

Date: November 2.

Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers (HOME).

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 11-6.

Nuggets: The Titans and Chargers will meet for the fourth consecutive season. … The Titans have won the last three matchups in Nashville dating back to 2013.

Week 10

Date: BYE WEEK.

Week 11

Date: November 16.

Opponent: Houston Texans (HOME).

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 10-7.

Nuggets: The Texans have won the AFC South the past two seasons. … The two teams have split the series in six of the last eight seasons.

Week 12

Date: November 23.

Opponent: Seattle Seahawks (HOME).

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 10-7.

Nugget: Seattle QB Sam Darnold will make his second straight trip to Nissan Stadium. He played against the Titans last season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Week 13

Date: November 30.

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (HOME).

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 4-13.

Nugget: It could be a showcase of the top two picks from the 2025 NFL Draft: Titans QB Cam Ward and Jaguars CB Travis Hunter.

Week 14

Date: December 7.

Opponent: Cleveland Browns (AWAY).

Time/TV: Noon, FOX.

Last year’s record: 3-14.

Nugget: The Titans travel to Cleveland for the 70th meeting between the two teams, including postseason.

Week 15

Date: December 14.

Opponent: San Francisco 49ers (AWAY).

Time/TV: 3:25 p.m., FOX.

Last year’s record: 6-11.

Nugget: The Titans travel to Levi’s Stadium for only the second time in the venue’s history, and the first time since 2017.

Week 16

Date: December 21.

Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs (HOME).

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 15-2.

Nuggets: The Titans will be hosting the Chiefs for the first time since the 2021 season, when Tennessee won by a 27-3 score. … Titans GM Mike Borgonzi will see his squad compete against his former team.

Week 17

Date: December 28.

Opponent: New Orleans Saints (HOME).

Time/TV: Noon, CBS.

Last year’s record: 5-12.

Nugget: The last two meetings between the two teams have been decided by a total of three points.

Week 18

Date: TBD.

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (AWAY).

Time/TV: TBD.

Last year’s record: 4-13.

Nugget: The Titans and Jaguars are 5-5 against one another in their last 10 meetings.

Preseason Schedule

Week 1 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 – at Atlanta Falcons

Week 3 – Minnesota Vikings (HOME), Friday, August 22, 7 p.m.

*Times subject to change

Source: tenneseetitans.com

