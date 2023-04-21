Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Draft Preview

The Titans are scheduled to have the 11th overall selection and six total picks in the 88th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting in Kansas City, Mo.

The draft opens with the first round on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. CDT. Rounds 2 and 3 are set for the following evening, beginning at 6 p.m. CDT, and the process concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. CDT.

The draft will take place in the downtown Kansas City area surrounding Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Seventeen prospects are scheduled to attend the draft in person and will be greeted on the main stage by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Fans interested in attending the festivities can find more information at NFL.com/Draft.

Meanwhile, Titans personnel involved in the selection process, including general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel, will be situated in the C.O. Brocato Draft Room at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in MetroCenter, just north of downtown Nashville.

DRAFT BROADCASTS

All three days of the 2023 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC, including Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN News 2.

For the 17th year, NFL Network will provide live on-location coverage of the draft. NFL Media—comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, NFL+, the NFL App, NFL RedZone and free ad-supported television streaming service NFL Channel—will feature more than 75 original hours of Draft Week coverage beginning Sunday, April 23.

ESPN and ABC will have two distinct draft telecasts, offering viewers multiple ways to consume the event over the first two nights. On Saturday, ESPN’s presentation will be simulcast on ABC.

The draft will be streamed live via NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). Restrictions may apply.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry draft programming across the Mid-South with a team that includes Mike Keith, Dave McGinnis, Amie Wells and Rhett Bryan. Titans Radio’s broadcast includes live pick-by-pick coverage on Thursday and Friday evenings and regular updates throughout the day on Saturday.

National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One and ESPN Radio.

Senior writer/editor Jim Wyatt will lead the draft coverage at TennesseeTitans.com, which will feature interviews, videos, press conferences and more, updated continuously on the web, at the Titans mobile app and on all official team social channels.

SIX PICKS

The Titans’ current picks are comprised of five of their seven original selections and one pick acquired in a trade. They surrendered their fourth-round choice to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 trade that brought wide receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee, but they also received Atlanta’s 2023 sixth-rounder. The Titans dealt their original 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2022 deal for wide receiver Robert Woods.

This year the Titans did not receive any of the NFL’s 32 compensatory picks, which are awarded in Rounds 3-7 based on net unrestricted free agency losses a year ago.

Teams are permitted to trade any pick, including compensatory selections.

THE 11TH PICK

In determining draft order, non-playoff clubs select first through 18th, according to the reverse order of their standing (i.e., the team with the lowest winning percentage receives the first pick, the team with the second-lowest winning percentage receives the second pick, etc.). Playoff teams select 19th through 32nd based on their level of advancement in the postseason. Ties in the order are broken by figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club’s regular season opponents (strength of schedule) and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage.

Clubs involved in two-club ties alternate positions from round-to-round. In ties that involve three or more clubs, the club at the top of a tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs in the segment move up one position. This rotation continues throughout the draft.

The Titans were one of six teams with a 7-10 record in 2022, along with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. The clubs will rotate picks 8 through 13 in each round. The Titans are slotted for the 11th pick in the first round, the 10th pick in the second round, the ninth pick in the third round and the eighth pick in the fourth round (traded to Atlanta) before moving to the back of the group (13th pick) in the fifth round, etc.

After the 11th overall selection, the Titans are scheduled to pick 41st overall in the second round, 72nd overall in the third round, 147th overall in the fifth round, 186th overall in the sixth round (from Atlanta) and 228th in the seventh round.

There have been three prior occasions in franchise history in which the team used the 11th overall pick. Most recently, the Titans chose tackle Taylor Lewan at the spot in 2014. Lewan started 100 games at left tackle (105 games played) and earned three Pro Bowls from 2014 through 2022.

Before Lewan, the Oilers drafted tackle Morris Towns with the 11th overall pick in 1977 and defensive back Richard Johnson at the spot in 1985. Towns totaled 88 games played and 67 starts from 1977 to 1983, while Johnson totaled 37 starts in 98 contests from 1985 to 1992. Johnson recorded 15 career interceptions, including eight interceptions in 1990, which ranked second in the NFL.

The 11th pick a year ago was Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, who was taken by the Saints. As a rookie, Olave led New Orleans in receptions (72), receiving yards (1,042) and receiving average (14.5) and finished the season with four touchdowns. He was named to the 2022 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team.

In 56 drafts since 1967, when the NFL and AFL agreed to a “common draft,” there have been a total of 22 No. 11 overall picks (39.3 percent) that have gone on to make at least one Pro Bowl. The list includes two members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame: wide receiver Michael Irvin, who was selected 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 1988, and linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who was selected in 2005 by Dallas. The group also features linebacker Patrick Willis (2007, San Francisco), defensive end Dwight Freeney (2002, Indianapolis), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (2004, Pittsburgh), defensive end J.J. Watt (2011, Houston), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2017, New Orleans) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (2018, Miami).

Source: TennesseeTitans.com