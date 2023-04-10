Tennessee Titans 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

NASHVILLE – We’re now into April, and just over two weeks away from the NFL Draft.
The mock drafts continue to change.
The Titans are currently scheduled to pick 11th in the first round of the draft.
So, who will the Titans take?
Let’s take our eighth tour of the mocks and see what 30 draft analysts think the Titans will do.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (at pick No.2 after trade)
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (at pick 3 after trade)
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (at pick 3 after trade)
Adam Rank, NFL.com: WR Jordan Addison, USC
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (at pick 3 after trade)
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Charles Davis, NFL Network: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Cynthia, Frelund, NFL.com: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Edge rusher Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
John Schrock, NBC Sports Chicago: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (at pick 9 after trade)
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee (at pick 16 after trade)
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Nate Davis, USA Today: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State
Todd McShay, ESPN: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Natalie Miller, Draftwire: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (at pick 16 after trade)