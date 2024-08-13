Tennessee Tech Recognized by FirstGen Forward for Commitment to First-generation Student Success

Tennessee Tech University was recognized for its dedication to first-generation student success as one of eighty new members of the FirstGen Forward Network for 2024-2025.

Universities selected for membership in the FirstGen Forward Network must demonstrate a clear commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students. As of fall 2023, roughly 20 percent of Tech students are the first in their family to attend college.

Powered by FirstGen Forward, formerly the Center for First-Generation Student Success, the FirstGen Forward Network provides a three-phase approach to scaling holistic first-generation student success by engaging and empowering higher education institutions to transform the first-generation student experience, advance academic and co-curricular outcomes and build more inclusive institutional structures. To date, 429 institutions of higher education, including two statewide systems, have entered the network, representing 49 states and the District of Columbia.

“Tennessee Tech is enormously proud of our first-generation students who are charting a new course for their families and are a vital part of the fabric of this campus. We know these students bring unique experiences and perspectives and we are here to provide the support they need,” said Cynthia Polk-Johnson, Ph.D., vice president for Student Affairs at Tech. “We are honored to be selected as a member of the FirstGen Forward Network because Tech is wholly aligned with FirstGen Forward’s mission of driving first-generation student success and finding the most effective ways to reach and serve this community.”

As part of Tech’s ongoing commitment to first-generation students, the university recently named longtime Tech staff member and alumnus Harry Ingle, Ed.D., as executive director for Student Affairs. In this role, Ingle will provide campus-wide leadership for all programs and initiatives for first-generation student success to help bolster first-generation student recruitment, persistence, retention and completion rates. Ingle most recently served as director for diversity, recruitment and student success in the university’s College of Engineering.

“We are pleased to welcome Tennessee Tech into the FirstGen Forward Network,” added Sarah E. Whitley, Ph.D., vice president with FirstGen Forward. “Through the application process, it was evident that Tennessee Tech is not only taking steps to serve first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population.”

In this first phase of the network, selected institutions participated in the FirstGen Forward Network Virtual Kick-off on June 6, 2024. As a network member, interested faculty and staff are afforded opportunities to engage with peer institutions also working to create environments that improve the experiences and success of first-generation students, and will participate in monthly calls, professional development, goal setting, blog development, annual reporting and more.

After successful completion of the network member phase, institutions may progress to the second phase, FirstGen Forward Network Leader. Ultimately, all network institutions strive for national leadership as a FirstGen Forward Network Champion.

“Being named as a network member in the FirstGen Forward Network is an exciting opportunity for Tennessee Tech to join a dedicated community of professionals prepared to share evidence-based practices and resources, troubleshoot challenges, generate knowledge and continue to advance the success of first-generation students across the country,” concluded Maurice Jones, CEO of FirstGen Forward. “We are excited to see a groundswell of activity from the class of 2024 network members and know Tennessee Tech will be a significant contributor.”

