Tennessee Tech Recognized Among Top Online MBAs in the Country

Tennessee Tech University is home to one of the top online Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 “Best Online Programs” rankings.

Tech’s rankings skyrocketed year-over-year, jumping 109 spots from last year’s finish to claim a place among the top 130 online MBAs nationwide.

In its 2025 rankings, U.S. News reviewed 1,780 online degree programs and ranked the vast majority of them, measuring the courses of study on “overall academic quality.”

Tech’s online MBA program also earned separate recognition as a “best online program for veterans,” thanks to Tech’s longstanding tradition of recruiting and supporting student veterans.

“This recognition reflects the work of our outstanding faculty, exceptional students, and commitment to excellence, which are hallmarks of the Tennessee Tech College of Business,” said Thomas Payne, dean of the College of Business.

“Just as businesses evolve and move forward, we continue to do the same. As an innovator in higher education, the College of Business consistently seeks new ways to prepare students for the workforce of the future,” Payne continued. “Our online MBA program is an important part of that mission. To also be recognized for our college’s commitment to the men and women who have served our country in uniform is all the more rewarding.”

U.S. News’ rankings come as Tech’s College of Business continues to earn state and national recognition. Today, 92 percent of College of Business students are employed in their major or enrolled in graduate school upon completing their degree, while more than 90 percent of students in the college participate in resume-building experiential learning activities as part of their studies.

Tech’s College of Business is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) – long considered the gold standard for business education. Tech has been ranked as an overall top national university by U.S. News for 10 consecutive years and, most recently, was named a 2024 “Best for Vets” university by Military Times.

Learn more about the College of Business at www.tntech.edu/business.

