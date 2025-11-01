Tennessee Tech Nursing Faculty Earn Statewide Public Health Award

Two faculty members from Tennessee Tech University’s Whitson-Hester School of Nursing were recently honored by the Tennessee Public Health Association (TPHA) for their leadership in expanding health care access for children and families in rural communities.

Jennifer Mabry, professor of nursing, and Emily Lee, associate professor of nursing, received the Partners and Leadership (PAL) Award during the TPHA annual state conference in Murfreesboro. The PAL Award is presented to a non-public health professional, group or organization that has made a significant contribution to public health that is extraordinary and serves as an example for others.

Mabry and Lee were recognized for their work on the Collaboration for Healthcare Access in Rural Tennessee (CHART) initiative, an academic-practice partnership that provides free health screenings and promotes equitable access to care among medically underserved populations. Established by Mabry in 2021 with internal funding from the Whitson-Hester School of Nursing, CHART offers required health, vision, hearing and blood lead screenings at no cost to children ages 3 to 5 enrolled in LBJ&C Head Start programs across the Upper Cumberland.

“This initiative was born out of a simple but urgent truth: rural communities in Tennessee deserve equitable access to health care, and that access must be built through trust, collaboration and sustained commitment,” said Mabry. “CHART is not just a project – it’s an academic practice partnership. It brings together local stakeholders, health providers and community voices to address the barriers rural Tennesseans face in receiving timely, quality care.”

Mabry added that the initiative would not have been possible without the support of retired Whitson-Hester School of Nursing Dean Barbara Reynolds. The faculty members’ participation in the TPHA conference was also supported by the Barbara Reynolds Fund for Health Care Policy and Advocacy, which provides learning and service opportunities for Tech nursing faculty and students.

In 2023, Mabry partnered with Lee to expand service capacity and outreach. With additional support from Tech’s Rural Reimagined initiative, CHART grew in 2024 from serving two counties to all 14 counties supported by the LBJ&C Head Start network. The program continues to strengthen collaboration among academic partners, local health providers and community organizations to advance health equity in rural Tennessee.

“I am equally humbled to share in this recognition alongside Dr. Mabry,” said Lee. “Working with her on the CHART project has been an inspiring and deeply rewarding experience. This award reflects the strength of true collaboration. I am grateful to TPHA for recognizing the impact of this work, and to our community partners who continue to remind us why this mission matters.”

The faculty presented their project at the conference during a podium session focused on academic-practice partnerships. Their presentation drew interest from public health professionals across the state and highlighted the impact of innovative university-community collaborations.

During the conference, Putnam County Health Department staff were also recognized for opening a new clinic in Monterey in 2024, further expanding access to care in the region.

Mabry and Lee say they plan to continue expanding CHART’s reach and impact.

“We remain committed to continuing the work of building healthier futures for rural Tennesseans,” Mabry said.

For more information about the Whitson-Hester School of Nursing, visit www.tntech.edu/nursing.

