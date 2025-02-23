Tennessee Tech Launches New Ph.D. in Computer Science

Tennessee Tech University is set to add to its more than 225 programs of study and build on its standing as the state’s leading STEM-infused institution of higher education with a new Ph.D. in computer science.

“I am thrilled to share the exciting news that we are establishing a standalone doctor of philosophy in computer science,” Gerald Gannod, chair of Tech’s Department of Computer Science, said. “This milestone represents a significant achievement for our department and university, reflecting the strength of our faculty, quality of our research and our ongoing commitment to advancing computer science education and innovation.”

Doctoral candidates with an interest in computer science previously earned a Ph.D. in engineering with a concentration in computer science. This concentration will be phased out by Aug. 1 and replaced by the independent Ph.D. program in computer science. The academic program modification was approved by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission on Feb. 1.

“Tennessee Tech’s new Ph.D. in computer science will further strengthen our standing as Tennessee’s premier STEM university while equipping our students with the tools to lead in an industry that is increasingly driven by advanced computing, AI and cyber technology,” added Tech President Phil Oldham. “The Department of Computer Science, College of Engineering, College of Graduate Studies and Division of Academic Affairs have worked collaboratively to design a doctoral program that sets Tech apart, offers solutions to real-world challenges and ensures our graduates are ready to claim the mantle of leadership in technology-driven research and study. We look forward to the opportunities this Ph.D. program will create for our students, faculty and broader community.”

Tech Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Lori Bruce expressed her pleasure in approving the College of Engineering’s request to elevate the computer science concentration to a standalone program and add it to the university’s portfolio of doctoral degree options, which currently includes six Ph.D. programs with 24 concentrations.

“Our Ph.D. in engineering currently has several concentrations, including chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer science, electrical and computer engineering, and mechanical engineering,” Bruce said. “Computer science is the one concentration that does not have engineering in its name, so it makes sense that we would want to elevate that concentration to give it more visibility and provide more clarity to current and potential students, as well as their future employers. Since the computer science concentration has had a very stable enrollment of about 40 for the past several years, it has demonstrated its ability to support a standalone program. We are excited for and proud of our new computer science Ph.D. program.”

Tennessee Tech’s computer science program is ranked among the top three in the state and second among public universities, having surged 56 spots in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 rankings.

Along with its increased ranking, Tech emerged as the leading producer of computer science graduates among Tennessee’s public universities for the 2022-2023 academic year, according to enrollment data from the university’s Office of Institutional Assessment, Research and Effectiveness, and ascended to Tennessee’s largest undergraduate computer science program in 2023, according to Institutional Research IPEDS data.

“This program is one of many steps taken by the Department of Computer Science on its path to national preeminence,” said Joseph Slater, dean of Tech’s College of Engineering. “I’m very excited for the future of the department and all of the great contributions the graduates of this Ph.D. program will make for all humankind.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email