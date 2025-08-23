Tennessee Tech Athletics to Join Southern Conference in 2026

Tennessee Tech University’s road to future athletic success will accelerate through the South, as the university joins the famed Southern Conference (SoCon).

Tech’s official arrival on July 1, 2026, will make the SoCon an 11-team conference, joining East Tennessee State University, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, The Citadel, Furman University, Mercer University, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Samford University, Virginia Military Institute, Western Carolina University and Wofford College.

The Golden Eagles will match up against spirited rivals ETSU and Chattanooga, while meeting up with some conference members for the first time. Fourteen of 15 Tech sports (beach volleyball is not a conference sport) will compete in the SoCon.

“This historic move changes the trajectory of our athletic aspirations and makes a statement to our campus and our community that Tech sports will be a part of a vibrant conference with new geographic rivalries,” said Tech Director of Athletics Casey Fox. “Our student-athletes and coaches will benefit from the reputation and competition the SoCon offers.”

“Tennessee Tech Athletics brings championship-caliber strength to the SoCon,” added Southern Conference Commissioner Michael Cross. “Their recent success speaks for itself — a 2024 football championship and a preseason Top 25 ranking this year, a women’s basketball program ranked 22nd all-time in Division I wins and consistent NCAA Tournament appearances across multiple sports. With an 88 percent graduation success rate and strong APR scores, Tech proves that winning and academic achievement go hand-in-hand — the Southern Conference standard.”

The SoCon, the original super conference, is one of the most prestigious athletic conferences in the country, and the fifth-oldest NCAA Division I Collegiate athletic conference in the nation. It sponsors 20 varsity sports, and its championships consistently produce participants for NCAA Division I Championships.

Over its 105-year history, the conference has become known for the high academic performance of its student-athletes, who are mentored to become leaders and role models. Member schools carry reputations for high academic standards and achievement, with 20 Rhodes Scholars coming from member institutions.

Tech fans will find a rich history in their new conference. It boasts a track record as the best Football Championship Subdivision conference, with former member Appalachian State University winning three consecutive titles. Basketball fans can look forward to one of the best conference basketball tournaments in the country, hosted each year in Asheville, N.C.

The original 13 Southeastern Conference (SEC) members were first members of the SoCon, and Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant spent his early coaching years there. Known for its innovation, it was the first conference to install the 3-point line in basketball and to develop women’s championships. Famous professional athletes from the conference include Stephen Curry, Brad Faxon and Dexter Coakley.

“Geographically, the states with SoCon teams fit the footprint of our students and alumni, so our move makes sense in those terms,” said Tech President Phil Oldham. “Beyond that, our students and fans will have a chance to be a part of new rivalries and traditions that can create lifetime memories.”

Student-athletes and fans can now look forward to traveling to cities in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia for competition. These states produce the majority of Tech students, and they are home to tens of thousands of alumni.

“At the same time, I want to express our gratitude to the Ohio Valley Conference and acknowledge how its history and ours have benefited student-athletes and fans for decades. Our years in the OVC will remain part of the fabric of our rich athletic history,” Oldham said.

Tech joined the Ohio Valley Conference in 1949 and benefited from the focus on the entire student-athlete experience, including academics and sportsmanship. The Golden Eagles share second place for OVC football championships with 11. Also in the OVC, the women’s basketball team racked up an impressive 19 regular-season

championships, while the men’s rifle team won three NCAA national championships. Tech’s long-standing relationship with the OVC produced signature rivalries, one of which will be renewed with Samford.

Tech will participate as an OVC member in all scheduled events as announced for the 2025-2026 season.

“College athletics is experiencing unprecedented change, and Tennessee Tech is committed to navigating those changes by putting our student-athletes and coaches in the best position to win and become successful leaders,” concluded President Oldham. “Joining the SoCon shows that conference leaders recognized this commitment and the history of excellence here at Tech. We are honored to join the Southern Conference and compete for championships.”

Learn more about Tennessee Tech Athletics at www.ttusports.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email