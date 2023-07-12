Tennessee Takes Over SEC Network This Wednesday

The annual SEC Network Takeover is underway, and Tennessee’s day in the spotlight begins at midnight ET on Wednesday, July 12. Programming to feature Vol, Lady Vol content all day.

During the SEC Network Takeover, each of the 14 Southeastern Conference schools has the opportunity to create a customized, 24-hour stretch of programming to highlight its memorable moments and history. Ten Tennessee athletic events from 2022-23 and three produced shows highlight UT’s 24-hour takeover this year.

A complete list of Tennessee’s programming follows (all times Eastern):

Midnight – Volleyball: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (Oct. 8, 2022)

1:30 a.m. – Baseball: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt (April 22, 2023)

4 a.m. – Softball: Tennessee vs. Florida (April 23, 2023)

5:30 a.m. – SEC Inside: SEC Softball Tournament

6 a.m. – SEC Inside: Tennessee Football

6:30 a.m. – Soccer: Tennessee at Georgia (Oct. 9, 2022)

8:30 a.m. – Men’s Basketball: Tennessee vs. Alabama (Feb. 15, 2023)

10:30 a.m. – Football: Tennessee vs. Clemson (Capital One Orange Bowl | Dec. 30, 2022)

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Basketball: Tennessee vs. LSU (SEC Tournament | March 4, 2023)

3:30 p.m. – Baseball: Tennessee vs. Clemson (NCAA Regional | June 3, 2023)

6:30 p.m. – Softball: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (SEC Tournament | May 13, 2023)

8:30 p.m. – On The Clock: Hendon Hooker

9 p.m. – Football: Tennessee vs. Alabama (Oct. 15, 2022)

Source: UT Sports