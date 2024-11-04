Tennessee Surges Past Kentucky 28-18 After Slow Start

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Seventh-ranked Tennessee outscored visiting Kentucky by 17 points over the final 35 minutes Saturday night at a sold-out Neyland Stadium, treating the 101,915 fans in attendance to a 28-18 triumph.

The Volunteers (7-1, 4-1 SEC) scored 21 of the game’s 29 second-half points, en route to defeating the Wildcats (3-6, 1-6 SEC) for the fourth time in as many tries under head coach Josh Heupel.

A staunch Tennessee forced three turnovers, two of which led to second-half touchdowns, helping the team post a second-half comeback victory for the third consecutive outing.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email