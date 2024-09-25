Tennessee STEAM Festival Expands for its 8th Annual Celebration October 11th-27th

The Tennessee STEAM Festival returns this fall for its 8th annual celebration, taking place from October 11th to 27th. Founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, this festival of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) has grown into a statewide event, featuring 80 host venues across East, Middle, and West Tennessee. From hands-on workshops to interactive exhibits, the festival offers both paid and free events for participants of all ages to engage with STEAM-based learning and entertainment.

“This year’s Tennessee STEAM Festival is bigger and better than ever,” said Tara MacDougall, President and CEO of the Discovery Center. “We’ve expanded to include an extra week of programming, and with more than 300 events across the state, there’s truly something for everyone. Whether you’re interested in robotics, environmental conservation, creative arts, or aviation, the festival provides a chance to dive into STEAM in an exciting, accessible way.”

The festival will officially kick off with STEAM-A-Palooza at the Discovery Center on Saturday, October 12th, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Held at 502 SE Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN, this free, family-friendly event offers a variety of interactive booths where attendees of all ages can explore hands-on activities, live demonstrations, and performances on topics like physics, composting, cosmetics, and meteorology. Food trucks will be on site, and museum admission will be half-priced during the event.

Other event highlights include Nashville PBS’ Leonardo Youth Maker Mixer, a teen design challenge at the Frist Art Museum, which will also offer an exclusive preview of Ken Burns’ new film, Leonardo da Vinci. At the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport, the Airport STEAM Festival invites attendees to enjoy a day of free, hands-on aircraft experiences. In East Tennessee, Oak Ridge High School will partner with the American Museum of Science and Energy to host STEAM Day, exploring the connection between science and energy, while the Appalachian Association for Children’s Early Education will present Early Math + Appalachia, a conference offering educators new insights into STEAM curriculum. West Tennessee’s Discovery Park of America will celebrate STEAM Week with rotating daily themes like “Wind-Powered Wednesday” and “Fossil Friday.”

The festival is made possible through the sponsorship of FRANKE, with additional support from the Nashville Section of the American Chemical Society, the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, and the Nashville Academy of Science. Key educational partners include the Museum of Science & History in Memphis, Adventure Science Center in Nashville, Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga, The Muse in Knoxville, and Hands On! Discovery Center in Johnson City.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our sponsors and partners for their support in making this year’s festival possible,” said MacDougall. “Their commitment allows us to bring STEAM-based learning experiences to communities across Tennessee, showcasing how science and creativity come together to shape our world.”

For more information about the festival, including the full event schedule, visit tnsteam.org or check out updates from the Discovery Center at explorethedc.org.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email