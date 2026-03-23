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Home College Sports Tennessee State’s NCAA Tournament Run Ends with Loss to Iowa State

Tennessee State’s NCAA Tournament Run Ends with Loss to Iowa State

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
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Tennessee State's NCAA tournament run ends with 108-74 loss to Iowa State

March 20, 2026 — Tennessee State’s historic season came to an end Friday as the Tigers fell 108-74 to Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. The Tigers (23-10) were overwhelmed by the Cyclones’ shooting and depth in front of 17,192 fans, but not before Aaron Nkrumah and Antoine Lorick III provided bright spots in what was a landmark year for the program.

First half

Tennessee State traded baskets with Iowa State early, with Lorick III connecting on a layup and Jalen Pitre finding him inside to tie the game at 3-3. From there, the Cyclones seized control. Iowa State ripped off a 21-2 run fueled by three-point shooting from Nate Heise and Milan Momcilovic, pushing the lead to 30-7 and forcing a Tigers timeout. Tennessee State struggled from beyond the arc at 30% in the first half and committed eight turnovers that Iowa State turned into easy transition points. Nkrumah kept the Tigers’ offense alive with 12 first-half points, including a three at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 55-29 at the break.

Top performers

Player Team PTS FG 3PT REB AST MIN
Aaron Nkrumah Tenn. St. 21 7-15 2-6 6 3 31
Antoine Lorick III Tenn. St. 20 9-15 2-4 8 2 31
Travis Harper II Tenn. St. 13 4-13 0-5 0 3 35
Dante Harris Tenn. St. 11 5-14 0-2 1 4 37
Killyan Toure Iowa St. 25 8-12 2-3 11 6 30
Nate Heise Iowa St. 22 8-13 4-5 4 3 27
Milan Momcilovic Iowa St. 17 6-11 3-7 4 2 35
Blake Buchanan Iowa St. 11 5-9 0-0 7 8 26

Second half and game notes

The Tigers came out with more urgency after halftime. Lorick III scored 10 second-half points, including a fastbreak dunk off a Nkrumah assist that briefly trimmed the deficit to 25. Pitre added a putback jumper, and Tennessee State shot 45% from the floor in the second period. However, Iowa State’s firepower was too much to overcome, as the Cyclones answered every Tigers push. Tennessee State finished with nine blocks as a team, led by Nkrumah’s three, and forced 11 Iowa State turnovers. The Tigers were ultimately done in by a 43-29 rebounding disadvantage, 23.8% three-point shooting, and the Cyclones’ 50 bench points compared to just six for Tennessee State. The loss closes a 23-win season that included a 15-5 OVC record.

Source: TSU

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