Tennessee State’s NCAA Tournament Run Ends with Loss to Iowa State

March 20, 2026 — Tennessee State’s historic season came to an end Friday as the Tigers fell 108-74 to Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. The Tigers (23-10) were overwhelmed by the Cyclones’ shooting and depth in front of 17,192 fans, but not before Aaron Nkrumah and Antoine Lorick III provided bright spots in what was a landmark year for the program.
First half
Tennessee State traded baskets with Iowa State early, with Lorick III connecting on a layup and Jalen Pitre finding him inside to tie the game at 3-3. From there, the Cyclones seized control. Iowa State ripped off a 21-2 run fueled by three-point shooting from Nate Heise and Milan Momcilovic, pushing the lead to 30-7 and forcing a Tigers timeout. Tennessee State struggled from beyond the arc at 30% in the first half and committed eight turnovers that Iowa State turned into easy transition points. Nkrumah kept the Tigers’ offense alive with 12 first-half points, including a three at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 55-29 at the break.
Top performers
|Player
|Team
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|MIN
|Aaron Nkrumah
|Tenn. St.
|21
|7-15
|2-6
|6
|3
|31
|Antoine Lorick III
|Tenn. St.
|20
|9-15
|2-4
|8
|2
|31
|Travis Harper II
|Tenn. St.
|13
|4-13
|0-5
|0
|3
|35
|Dante Harris
|Tenn. St.
|11
|5-14
|0-2
|1
|4
|37
|Killyan Toure
|Iowa St.
|25
|8-12
|2-3
|11
|6
|30
|Nate Heise
|Iowa St.
|22
|8-13
|4-5
|4
|3
|27
|Milan Momcilovic
|Iowa St.
|17
|6-11
|3-7
|4
|2
|35
|Blake Buchanan
|Iowa St.
|11
|5-9
|0-0
|7
|8
|26
Second half and game notes
The Tigers came out with more urgency after halftime. Lorick III scored 10 second-half points, including a fastbreak dunk off a Nkrumah assist that briefly trimmed the deficit to 25. Pitre added a putback jumper, and Tennessee State shot 45% from the floor in the second period. However, Iowa State’s firepower was too much to overcome, as the Cyclones answered every Tigers push. Tennessee State finished with nine blocks as a team, led by Nkrumah’s three, and forced 11 Iowa State turnovers. The Tigers were ultimately done in by a 43-29 rebounding disadvantage, 23.8% three-point shooting, and the Cyclones’ 50 bench points compared to just six for Tennessee State. The loss closes a 23-win season that included a 15-5 OVC record.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!