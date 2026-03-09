Monday, March 9, 2026
Tennessee State Rolls Past Morehead State to Win 2026 OVC Title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Tennessee State captured the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship for the first time in more than three decades, defeating Morehead State 93-67 Saturday night at the Ford Center. Powered by a blistering three-point shooting performance and a dominant effort on the glass, the Tigers secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and improved to 23-9 on the season. More Sports News

Top performers

Antoine Lorick III led all scorers with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, adding five rebounds and two blocks. Harper II finished with 17 points on 5-of-7 from deep. Harris posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists despite a 6-of-20 shooting night. Carlous Williams contributed 16 points off the bench on efficient 7-of-11 shooting. George Marshall paced Morehead State with 17 points and four made threes.

Player Team PTS FG 3PT REB AST MIN
Antoine Lorick III TSU 18 6-9 0-1 5 1 23
Travis Harper II TSU 17 6-9 5-7 3 0 35
George Marshall MOR 17 5-13 4-9 4 2 31
Dante Harris TSU 16 6-20 4-8 11 4 36
Carlous Williams TSU 16 7-11 2-2 3 0 29
Aaron Nkrumah TSU 14 4-10 3-6 2 6 31
Anouar Mellouk MOR 12 5-8 0-0 2 0 35
Davion Cunningham MOR 12 2-9 0-1 7 0 30

