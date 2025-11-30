Tennessee State Parks Uses New Technology to Mark Trails, Make Parks Accessible

Tennessee State Parks announced the installation of signs at several parks across the state giving visitors detailed information developed from the use of new technology on the conditions expected on park trails. The new park signage is another example of how Tennessee has the most accessible state park system in the nation.

The information on the trail information signs is also available on the Tennessee State Parks website and will give visitors details such as the grade of a trail, the degree of the slope on the width of a trail, and the type of surface the trail provides. The details are especially helpful to park visitors who use wheelchairs or may need the assistance of an all-terrain wheelchair, available to reserve at many parks at no cost. The new signs and detailed information provide better guidance than broad descriptions used in the past, such as “difficult” or “easy.”

“We want everyone to have the same opportunities to enjoy our beautiful state parks, and this specific information helps take the guesswork out of trails for people who are unfamiliar with them,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Visitors can assess a trail based on whether it meets their specific desires and abilities. We are committed to providing all visitors the best experience possible and offering this detailed information at the parks and online shows our commitment.”

Tennessee is the first state to use High-Efficiency Trail Assessment Process (HETAP) to provide such information. This modern technology measures specific details such as length, grade, and possible obstructions on a trail, helping hikers decide whether or not they want to use a trail.

The trail assessors are funded by TDEC’s Access 2030, an initiative for Tennessee to have the most accessible state park system in the nation. The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, a nonprofit fundraising partner of the parks, purchased one of the HETAP units.

The number of parks and trails with the signs will expand across the state. Parks with trail information posted on signs at the park and online currently include:

West Tennessee

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Middle Fork Bottoms State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park

Reelfoot Lake State Park

Middle Tennessee

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Harpeth River State Park

Johnsonville State Historic Park

Long Hunter State Park

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park

East Tennessee

Cove Lake State Park

Indian Mountain State Park

Norris Dam State Park

Panther Creek State Park

Red Clay State Historic Park

Rocky Fork State Park

Seven Islands State Birding Park

Warriors’ Path State Park

Visit the Tennessee State Parks website for more information, including an educational video, on the trail information signs. The site includes information on the parks, trail types, and explanations of the data on the signs.

Tennessee State Parks have 1,100 miles of trails. Entry to all 62 of the parks is free. If visitors care to assist in the care of the trails, they may contribute to the Trail Pack, which protects, enhances, and constructs trails. Contributions can be made at tnstateparks.com/donate/trail-pack.

