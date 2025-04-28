Tennessee State Parks, Parks Conservancy Hold Annual Fundraiser

Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy are holding the 5th annual fundraising drive for the parks through April 30, with two additional ways to contribute this year.

The My TN State Park fundraiser, as in past years, gives supporters the opportunity to “vote” for their favorite parks through contributions. Each dollar donated to a park will count as one vote for that park, and every donation directly benefits the park. Contributions go toward projects identified by park staff.

Other options for donors are the Kids in Parks and Trail Pack programs. Kids in Parks supports Title 1 public schools with funds to cover transportation, making educational field trips to neighboring state parks possible. The Trail Pack was created to protect, enhance, and develop trails across Tennessee State Parks and natural areas.

Anyone who wants to vote for their favorite park in the My TN State Park fundraiser can do so online at the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy website.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Kids in Parks program may do so online at a Kids in Parks page on the Conservancy site.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Trail Pack program may do so on the Trail Pack page on the Conservancy site.

“We are grateful for the support we receive from donors, and the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is a great partner,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “This is a way for donors to help each park meet specific needs.”

“Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is excited to partner with Tennessee State Parks. Our fundraiser is more than just an opportunity to give – it’s a way for park enthusiasts to express their devotion to parks and ensure these beloved spaces thrive for future generations,” said Conservancy Executive Director Alex Wyss.

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, established in 2016, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, working with donors and the state to raise funds and support programs at the state parks.

Tennessee State Parks is one of only seven state parks systems in the nation with free admission.

