Tennessee State Library & Archives Offering Document Support for REAL ID Applicants

As the deadline to apply for a REAL ID quickly approaches, the Tennessee State Library & Archives announced its continuing offering document support for citizens needing proof of identification to obtain their REAL ID.

Tennesseans seeking certified copies of their marriage records before 1974 can obtain these documents through the Library & Archives. These can be used as proof of identification during the REAL ID application process.

“The Library & Archives continues to serve as a valuable resource for those needing access to vital records,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are proud to help Tennesseans get their REAL ID, and we urge those needing assistance to contact us today.”

Beginning May 7, all Tennesseans are required to have a REAL ID or other approved federally issued ID, such as a passport, to enter certain Federal buildings, military bases, and nuclear power plants, or to board commercial flights within the United States.

“The REAL ID deadline is rapidly approaching, and our staff is ready to support people needing their proof of identification documents,” said State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter. “We have seen a significant increase in these types of requests, so we encourage customers not to wait until the last minute and to be mindful of processing times as they seek help from us.”

Due to the overwhelming increase in demand for such records, fulfillment of requests may extend beyond typical processing times. For assistance with historical records, please visit sos.tn.gov/tsla or contact us at [email protected]

Additional state guidance regarding REAL ID can be found here.

The Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, is the state of Tennessee’s premier genealogical research facility. It collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records, and other documents of historical and reference value focusing on Tennessee and its citizens.

The Library & Archives is also home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee’s three Constitutions. To plan your visit today, click here.

