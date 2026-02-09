Tennessee State Football Announces 2026 National Signing Day Class

2026 SIGNEES

OFFENSE

Marcelis Tate — QB — 6-2 —205 — Neptune Beach, Fla. (South Florida)

A pro-style quarterback who redshirted the 2024 and 2025 seasons at South Florida. Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of Duncan U. Fletcher High School. As a junior, threw for 1,771 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 709 yards and eight scores. Followed with 1,642 passing yards and seven touchdowns plus 430 rushing yards and six scores as a senior. Held multiple FBS offers including UAB, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina.

BARLOW ON TATE: “Marcellus is a dual-threat quarterback with size, athleticism, and a strong arm. He’s a guy we feel can come in and really compete for the starting job. He’s proven himself at South Florida and we’re excited about his potential here at Tennessee State.”

Carlos Orr-Gillespie — WR — 6-2 — 195 — Etowah, Tenn. (Utah State/Illinois)

Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals who redshirted at both Illinois (2024) and Utah State (2025). Produced 730 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior and 1,035 yards with nine touchdowns as a junior in high school. Earned All-State and All-Region honors and scored over 1,000 career points in basketball.

BARLOW ON ORR-GILLESPIE: “Carlos is a local talent we’ve pursued for a while. He’s a long, lanky receiver with the size to stretch the field, and now he’s coming home. We’re excited for him to be a key part of our outside receiving corps.”

Jaden Holloway Jones — WR — 5-9 — 175 — Memphis, Tenn. (Lincoln-Mo.)

Played 11 games in 2025 with 41 receptions for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Posted a season-best 77 receiving yards and added 20 rushing yards on three carries. Contributed heavily in the return game with 91 kickoff return yards and 148 punt return yards, including a 43-yard return. Also recorded a defensive tackle in the season opener.

BARLOW ON JONES: “Jaden is another local guy who adds value as a slot receiver and return specialist. He’s explosive, quick, and versatile, and we feel he can make an immediate impact in our wide receiver room.”

Francisco Pratts III — TE — 6-3 — 245 — New London, Conn. (Maine)

Appeared in 10 games in 2025 after playing eight games in 2024 primarily on special teams. Saw first collegiate action in 2023 and also returned kickoffs. Redshirted the 2022 season.

BARLOW ON PRATTS III: “With our new offensive system, we need tight ends who can block and catch, and Francisco fits that perfectly. He’s mature, has great size, and will add real depth to our tight end group.”

Conner Speller — OL — 6-3 — 270 — Sumter, S.C. (Erskine College)

Offensive lineman from Crestwood High School in Sumter, South Carolina, bringing size and physicality to the Tiger front.

BARLOW ON SPELLER: “Conner is a physical, aggressive player who finishes his blocks. We see him as a plug-and-play guy on the offensive line who brings toughness and consistency to our interior line.”

Lookman Balogun — OL — 6-5 — 325 — Randolph, Mass. (Southern Utah / Iowa CC)

Offensive lineman who appeared in two games each in the 2024 and 2025 seasons for Southern Utah after transferring from Iowa Community College. Gained significant starting experience over two seasons at Iowa Community College and contributed primarily as a starter for the Tritons. Brings valuable experience from both JUCO and Division I programs to the Tennessee State offensive line.

BARLOW ON BALOGUN: “Lookman is a big, talented offensive lineman who took a lot of recruiting to get here. He has the size and experience to be a mainstay on our line, and we’re excited to see him develop with us.”

DEFENSE

Dashawn Carter — DE — 6-3 —240 — McKeesport, Pa. (Youngstown State)

Played nine games at defensive end in 2024 with three tackles and one sack, including a sack against Valparaiso. Redshirted in 2023. A standout two-way high school athlete who totaled 71 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, while adding over 1,000 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns offensively.

BARLOW ON CARTER: “Dashawn adds depth and experience to our defensive line. Losing James Stewart was tough, but we feel Dashawn can step in and contribute immediately at defensive end.”

Donovan Thompson — OT — 6-6 — 305 — Washington, D.C. (Campbell)

Redshirted the 2024 season. All-Region offensive lineman at Meadowcreek High School where he helped win a state championship and three regional titles. Recorded 23 knockdowns and eight tackles as a junior and played in the Next Level Junior Classic All-Star Game.

BARLOW ON THOMPSON: “Donovan is an extremely mature, long, and talented offensive tackle. He has the tools to step right in, protect our quarterback, and play at a high level for us.”

Justin Logan — LB — 6-2 — 235 — Kennesaw, Ga. (Arkansas)

Four-star recruit ranked No. 22 inside linebacker nationally by ESPN. Played in the 2025 opener at Arkansas and redshirted in 2024. As a senior in high school recorded 52 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception. Chose Arkansas over Georgia Tech, Louisville, Missouri and Kentucky.

BARLOW ON LOGAN: “Justin is a big, athletic linebacker from Arkansas. We needed size and speed at that position, and he’s a guy who can come in and contribute immediately inside.”

Richard Garrett — DE — 6-5 —245 — Jacksonville, Fla. (Western Carolina)

Defensive end who appeared in games each season of his collegiate career, contributing on special teams and as a reserve defender. Played nine games in 2024 and three in 2025 while recording tackles in three consecutive seasons. Posted a season-best two tackles against Elon and ETSU and produced tackles for loss in back-to-back seasons. Totaled 114 tackles and 11.5 sacks as a senior in high school.

BARLOW ON GARRETT: “Richard is a physical defensive end who can rush the passer and set the edge. We’re excited about his ability to add depth and be a plug-and-play contributor for us.”

