Tennessee State Falls To Gardner-Webb 30-14 At Nissan Stadium

November 15, 2025 – Tennessee State dropped to 2-9 overall and 0-7 in conference play after a 30-14 defeat against Gardner-Webb at Nissan Stadium. The Tigers’ offense committed four interceptions and managed just 54 rushing yards in the lopsided loss before a crowd of 1,667.

Quarterback Jonathan Palmer struggled mightily in the first half, throwing four interceptions before being replaced by Byron McNair. The quarterback change provided a spark, as McNair completed 18-of-24 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

McNair Provides Relief But Can’t Overcome Early Deficit

Quarterback Comp-Att Yards TD INT Byron McNair 18-24 171 2 0 Jonathan Palmer 7-14 43 0 4

McNair’s connection with receiver Snap Reed proved to be Tennessee State’s lone bright spot. Reed hauled in nine catches for 107 yards and both Tiger touchdowns, including scoring receptions of 11 and 25 yards. His second touchdown, a deep strike with 12:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, cut Gardner-Webb’s lead to 30-14 but came too late to spark a comeback.

The Tigers’ rushing attack never established itself against the Bulldogs’ stout defensive front. Zack Simmons-Brown led Tennessee State with just 33 yards on 11 carries, while Kendric Rhymes added 24 yards on 11 attempts. The offensive line’s inability to create running lanes forced the Tigers into predictable passing situations throughout the contest.

Ground Game Fails To Generate Yards

Running Back Attempts Yards Average TD Zack Simmons-Brown 11 33 3.0 0 Kendric Rhymes 11 24 2.2 0

Gardner-Webb dominated possession time (29:37 to 30:23) and controlled the line of scrimmage. Quasean Holmes rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for the Bulldogs, while kicker Charles Viorel connected on three field goals. Gardner-Webb’s perfect 6-for-6 red zone efficiency proved decisive.

Tennessee State’s defense recorded four interceptions but couldn’t overcome the offense’s turnovers. The Tigers managed just 268 total yards and converted only 5-of-16 third down attempts. A late fourth-quarter drive reached the Gardner-Webb two-yard line before the Tigers turned the ball over on downs, effectively ending any comeback hopes.

The loss extends Tennessee State’s conference losing streak as they search for answers heading into the final stretch of the season. McNair’s performance offers hope for improvement, but the Tigers must establish a functional running game to complement their passing attack.

