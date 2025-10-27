Tennessee State Falls Short in Heartbreaker at Nissan Stadium

October 25, 2025 — Tennessee State fell 17-16 to Western Illinois at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, dropping to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Despite dominating possession time 39:13 to 20:47 and outgaining Western Illinois 351-196 in total yards, costly turnovers and missed opportunities doomed Tennessee State.

Tennessee State controlled the game statistically but couldn’t convert dominance into points when it mattered most. Tennessee State scored on all three red zone trips but managed just one touchdown, relying heavily on kicker Freddy Perez, who converted three of five field goal attempts.

Quarterback Performance

Byron McNair faced constant pressure from the Western Illinois defensive front, getting sacked six times while trying to keep drives alive.

Quarterback Completions Attempts Yards TDs INTs Sacks Byron McNair 18 27 187 1 1 6 Caleb McCreary 0 1 0 0 1 0

McNair connected on 18 of 27 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown to Connor Ruth. Tyson Edwards led all receivers with 72 yards on three catches, including a 49-yard gain. However, McNair also threw an interception and absorbed six sacks for 45 yards in losses. Backup Caleb McCreary’s only pass attempt was intercepted by Malini Ti’a, who returned it 20 yards for a touchdown that gave Western Illinois an early lead.

Ground Game Shows Promise

Tennessee State’s rushing attack provided explosive plays throughout the game, led by a balanced backfield effort.

Running Back Attempts Yards Average Long TDs Zack Simmons-Brown 18 98 5.4 48 0 Taveon Porter 6 46 7.7 25 0 Trevor Pearson 5 32 6.4 24 0

Zack Simmons-Brown rushed for 98 yards on 18 carries, including a 48-yard burst in the second quarter. Taveon Porter averaged 7.7 yards per carry, highlighted by a 25-yard fourth-down conversion that set up Perez’s 41-yard field goal in the third quarter. That kick gave Tennessee State their only lead of the game at 16-14, but Western Illinois answered with Antonio Chadha’s game-winning 51-yard field goal.

Execution Issues Continue

Tennessee State converted just four of seventeen third-down attempts, a 23.5 percent success rate that stalled promising drives. Tennessee State’s two turnovers and inability to score touchdowns proved costly against a Western Illinois offense that managed just 196 total yards. The loss extends Tennessee State’s conference losing streak as they search for answers in OVC play.

