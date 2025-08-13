Tennessee State Fair Returns This Week With Year Of Pork Theme, New Attractions

The Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return, running August 14-23, 2025, at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon, Tennessee, also known as the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

With an emphasis on promoting this year’s agriculture commodity, Year of Pork, alongside the theme “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee – Goin’ Hog Wild & Bacon Memories at the Fair,” the 2025 Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair promises a spectacular lineup of entertainment, livestock shows and exhibits.

The Year of Pork will highlight the significant role the pork industry plays in Tennessee. Fairgoers can explore engaging exhibits, educational demonstrations and interactive experiences that showcase everything from pig farming to pork production and its impact on our daily lives.

“We’re excited to celebrate the Year of Pork at the 2025 Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Fair. “Pork production is a vital part of Tennessee’s agriculture, supporting farmers and providing a key source of food worldwide. We look forward to educating fairgoers about the industry, showcasing its impact and creating unforgettable experiences for all.”

As one of Tennessee’s largest annual events, the Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair is where communities, families and visitors from across the state and beyond come together for 10 days of nonstop fun! From heart pounding rides and motorsport thrills to live entertainment across multiple stages, 150+ livestock shows and hands-on exhibits and competitions, the fair offers something for the old and young alike. Step back in time at Fiddlers Grove Historic Village, indulge in mouthwatering fair food and experience the sights, sounds and excitement that make this fair truly unforgettable.

Carnival riders will have more thrills this year–seven new rides and attractions. Reithoffer Shows, the fair’s carnival partner will present a total of 63 rides to delight riders of all ages—including kiddie, adult and the ultimate thrill seeker rides.

With 16 stages of entertainment during 10 days of the Fair, every night will be filled with so many exciting, family friendly events. Come out and listen to bluegrass, country music and more, enjoy clogging and square-dancing competitions, pageants from the Doll Parade to Ms. Senior along with our Fairest of the Fair, hypnotist and much more!

New Ticket Info for 2025:

<li>Ride Armbands can be purchased any day except Saturdays. Individual Ride Tickets can be purchased onsite all 10 days. ONLY INDIVIDUAL RIDE TICKETS WILL BE SOLD ON SATURDAYS. Armbands purchased in advance via a Mega Ticket will be honored on Saturdays!</li>

<li>Season Tickets are $45 and good for admission all 10 days of the Fair. For only $45 you can receive a $150

value!</li>

<li>Mega Tickets include one gate admission and one ride armband – good for one day only, any day of the Fair, including Saturdays. Mega tickets can be purchased for $30 and can only be purchased until midnight on Wednesday, August 13.</li>

<li>Daily Tickets are on sale online NOW until midnight on Wednesday, August 13 at a discounted rate of $12 plus credit card convenience fee ($15 after the Fair opens).</li>

For more information on events, competitions and happenings at the 2025 Fair, visit <a href=”http://www.wilsoncountytnstatefair.com”>www.wilsoncountytnstatefair.com</a>

