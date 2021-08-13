The Tennessee State Fair opens its gates today on August 12 in Wilson County for 10 days of family fun. Honoring Hometown Heroes is this year’s theme and local Tennesseans were encouraged to decorate their mailboxes and doors for one of the first competitions of this year’s fair.

All 95 counties of Tennessee will be represented at the fair where Governor Bill Lee is expected to speak during an opening ceremony on August 12 at 6 p.m. Following the ceremony, there will be a military flyover and a parade honoring the hometown heroes the fair is dedicated to this season.

The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will run from Thursday, August 12 to Saturday, August 21. During this time, a multitude of events, shows and concerts will take place. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, follow their Facebook page, Wilson County Fair- TN State Fair.

Parking is available in two locations and you can take a shuttle to the fairgrounds. The shuttle will make trips until 11p.m. during the 10-day fair period. The rides are about a 5 minute trip from the designated parking areas.

Wilson County Fair Map Final

FAIR HOURS:
Monday through Friday – 5:00 p.m.
Saturdays – 10:00 a.m.
Sunday – 12 noon
Buildings/exhibits close around 10pm. Rides close at 12am or 1am on the weekends. Earlier during the week.

FAIR ADMISSION:
Adults – $12.00 – (Beat the ticket lines! Purchase online and scan your ticket right at the entrance)
Children 6-12 – $6.00
5 & Under – FREE

SEASON TICKET – $45 – Gate Admission Only – Good for Admission All 10 Days -must be purchased online, at the Fair Office or at any of the following banks: BankTennessee (Lebanon), F&M Bank (Lebanon), First Tennessee Bank (Wilson County) or any Wilson Bank & Trust location.

Click here to purchase tickets and view the fair’s current schedule.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here