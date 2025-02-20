Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase Kicks Off on Feb. 25

Discover the musical story of Tennessee from the ones who are writing it during Tennessee Songwriters Week. From January 26 through February 8, more than 1,200 songwriters performed at nearly 50 qualifying round venues across the state. Now, select artists will compete at one of seven showcase events for the chance to perform their original music at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the seventh annual Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities in all genres of music, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state’s musical stories, history, attractions and venues. Since its inception in 2019, more than 4,000 songwriters have shared their original songs on Tennessee stages during the annual celebration each February.

Qualifying Rounds

Songwriters performed in big cities, small towns, music venues, coffee houses, breweries, distilleries, historic theaters and creative live stages throughout the state—in cities including Memphis, Collierville, Jackson, Nashville, Gallatin, Granville, Murfreesboro, Linden, Knoxville, Cleveland, Chattanooga, Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol, Gatlinburg, Sevierville and more. Songwriters performed in big cities, small towns, music venues, coffee houses, breweries, distilleries, historic theaters, and creative live stages throughout the state. Qualifying rounds featured highly esteemed judges including Grand Ole Opry member Mandy Barnett and musician, producer and three-time Academy of Country Music Guitar Player of the Year award winner Derek Wells, who served as a judge at Harken Hall’s qualifying round in Madison. Many qualifying round venues broke attendance records with sold-out crowds, driving visitation and economic impact.

Showcase Events

Selected songwriters will move on to one of seven Tennessee Songwriters Week showcases:

· Tuesday, February 25, 2025 – Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis

· Tuesday, February 25, 2025 – The Bijou in Knoxville

· Wednesday, February 26, 2025 – Ole Red in Gatlinburg

· Wednesday, February 26, 2025 – Paramount Bristol in Bristol

· Thursday, February 27, 2025 – Bessie Smith Cultural Center in Chattanooga

· Friday, February 28, 2025 – The Temple Theatre in Portland

· Saturday, March 1, 2025 – Franklin Theatre in Franklin

The showcase events highlight cities and regions that have played a major role in the musical development of Tennessee across a diverse range of genres including R&B, blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll. One songwriter from each showcase will be chosen to perform at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe during a private event on March 30. Each of the finalists will also receive additional prizes, including a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), a $100 gift card, hotel stay at Motif on Music Row in Nashville, and a commemorative Taylor guitar.

Former Tennessee Songwriters Week finalists who continue to build their careers are set to take the stage with performances at this year’s seven showcases, including pop artist Harzee in Memphis, Meagan Allen, who recently released new music after winning at Franklin Theatre in 2024, captivating musician Jack Settle, established Billboard chart topper Aaron Bucks, blues and indie artist Katrina Barclay from Chattanooga, songwriter and passionate music advocate Chancellor Lawson who will take the stage in Bristol and many more. Maura Streppa, whose music has garnered attention from industry heavyweights, including Billboard, SiriusXM’s “The Highway,” and iHeart Radio’s “Women of Country,” will host the showcase at Ole Red in Gatlinburg, and will perform in Portland.

Hosts for the showcases this year include President and CEO of Soulsville Foundation Pat Mitchell Worley in Memphis, President of East Tennessee Bluegrass Association Evie Andrus in Knoxville, Program Director for Birthplace of Country Music Kris Truelson in Bristol, Director of Cultural Tourism for Chattanooga Tourism Donna Elle Harrison, WHIN Radio’s Jeff Shannon in Portland and Music Row Veteran Lisa Harless in Franklin.

Judges for this year’s events include musicians, singer-songwriters like Jessica Ray of Memphis, radio show hosts, publishers, Grammy-nominated producers, representatives from The Bluebird Cafe, NSAI, creative visionaries and community leaders like Karen Collins of The Velvet Chair Experience in Chattanooga and more. The showcase at The Franklin Theatre will be judged by acclaimed music industry creatives including GRAMMY nominated, No.1 songwriter Monty Criswell—who has penned songs such as George Strait’s “I Saw God Today” and Parker McCollum’s “Handle On You”—and record producer/engineer Jacquire King, who has worked on projects for the likes of James Bay, Zach Bryan, Norah Jones, and many more.

Songs will be judged by the quality of the song (original lyrics/melody and clear narrative) and performance (ability to understand lyrics and connection with the audience). View the 2025 Tennessee Songwriters Week Sweepstakes Official Rules here.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development partners with The Bluebird Cafe, NSAI, Taylor Guitars, music venues and local convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers and partners across the state, all committed to ensuring songwriters can share their original work onstage with audiences and other writers. Follow the journey of these songwriters and join the fun by following @tnvacation, #tnsongwritersweek and #tnsoundsperfect on social media.

