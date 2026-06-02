Tennessee Softball Falls in National Semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tennessee’s 2026 season came to a close Monday at the Women’s College World Series, as the seventh-seeded Lady Vols were eliminated by No. 2 Texas in the national semifinals at Devon Park. More Sports News

Texas took the opener 5-2, then shut out Tennessee 4-0 in the deciding game to advance. The Lady Vols finished the year 49-12.

It was Tennessee’s third semifinal appearance at the WCWS in the past four seasons, having also reached the round in 2023 and 2025.

Source: UT Sports

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