Tennessee Softball Blanks Kentucky 5-0 Behind Pickens’ Perfect Gem

April 11, 2026 — No. 9 Tennessee softball earned a dominant 5-0 road victory over Kentucky at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, improving to 35-6 overall and 10-6 in SEC play.

Pickens dominates in the circle

Karlyn Pickens delivered one of her best outings of the season, tossing a complete-game no-hitter while striking out 12 of 23 batters faced on 99 pitches. She walked one and hit one batter, improving her record to 11-4 on the year.

Vols power up late

Tennessee’s offense was quiet through the first three innings before breaking through in the fourth. The Vols scored one run each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth frames, then added two more in the seventh to seal the shutout. Four of Tennessee’s five runs came via home run, with Gabby Leach, Ella Dodge, Emma Clarke, and Elsa Morrison each going deep.

Key stats

Player Stat Line Karlyn Pickens (P) 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 SO (W, 11-4) Elsa Morrison (C) 2-for-3, 2B, HR, 1 RBI Gabby Leach (RF) 1-for-3, HR (8), 1 RBI Ella Dodge (2B) 1-for-4, HR (9), 1 RBI Emma Clarke (1B) 1-for-4, HR (9), 1 RBI

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Source: UT Sports

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